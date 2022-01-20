Crimestoppers offer reward following burglary

Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the burglary that occurred at a building in rural Page County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193 or their local law enforcement agency.

Among the items stolen in the incident were a Miller Millermatic 211 MIG welder on cart; a Honda generator; a large floor fan; two log chains, on is a 1-3/8” chain and the other a 1-1/2” chain; electric cords including two 50-foot cords and two 100-foot cords; two forced air kerosene/diesel fuel “torpedo” heaters; a very large anvil; a children’s air-tired tricycle; a set of combination wrenches; a set of ½” sockets; and jumper cables and welding leads.

“These items were in very good condition and should be easily spotted if someone is trying to sell them,” Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said.

Callers can remain anonymous and will be given a number. They will need to give a contact phone number for member of the Page County Sheriff’s Office to call them back to get their information about the case.

“This case is eligible for a Crimestopper reward if the information given by the caller leads to the arrest and filing of charges on the suspect or suspects,” Palmer said.