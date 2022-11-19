CRHC welcomes Women's Health provider

Clarinda Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke is excited to welcome Kirsten Hamilton, Women’s Health Provider, to the medical team beginning Dec. 1.

Hamilton will see patients at the CRHC Specialty Clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are delighted to have Kirsten join our Women’s Health team. Kirsten has a passion for helping women take care of themselves and will be a valuable asset to an already wonderful team,” Nordyke said.

Hamilton is a southwest Iowa native, raised in Bedford. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwest Missouri State University and her Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner from Herzing University in Madison, Wisconsin. Hamilton is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and completed the majority of her clinical time for her master's degree in Clarinda at CRHC. She is excited to return to the community and continue serving its population.

Hamilton resides on a small acreage east of Lenox with her husband, Bryan Hamilton, two children, Avery and Reid, and their golden retriever Goose. She is looking forward to bringing gynecology and women's health services to southwest Iowa.

“I want to empower women to care for their bodies and feel their best throughout all ages and development,” Hamilton said.