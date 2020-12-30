CRHC welcomes new pulmonologist to clinic

Clarinda Regional Health Center Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, is excited to announce the addition of a new provider and service line for the specialty clinic at CRHC. Harvey Hopkins, MD, FCCP, is a Pulmonologist from Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties and will be visiting the specialty clinic every month beginning in January of 2021.

Dr. Hopkins attended University of Nebraska Lincoln and University of Nebraska Medical School. He served as a General Medical Officer for the United States Navy in San Diego, then returned to Nebraska to complete his residency and Fellowship in Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine at the University of Iowa. Dr. Hopkins is Board Certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and sleep medicine.

Roop says, “We have been actively recruiting a pulmonologist due to the need in our area. In addition to pulmonology needs Dr. Hopkins also sees patients for the evaluation and treatment of sleep apnea. We are fortunate to have many highly qualified providers here at CRHC and are excited about this addition. Being able to provide additional services here in our community is very important to us.”

Dr. Hopkins will be seeing patients in the specialty clinic every month beginning January 2021. To call and schedule an appointment with Dr. Harvey Hopkins please call 712-542-8330 or visit Clarindahealth.com to learn more about visiting specialty clinic providers.