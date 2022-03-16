 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRHC welcomes new pediatrician

HJ - Dr Ram joins CRHC

Dr. Ram has joined the medical staff at Clarinda Regional Health Center as a pediatrician. He started seeing patients March 15. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

 Bethany Muller

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) CEO Chuck Nordyke was excited to welcome Dr. Ram, pediatrician, to the medical staff beginning March 15. He will see patients in the clinic, ER and as in-patients.

Nordyke states, “We are fortunate to have been able to recruit Dr. Ram to Clarinda. His background in Emergency Pediatric Care will help us elevate our already great Pediatric Team to a new level and help us develop an inpatient pediatric program. Dr. Ram is excited to get started and add to the Pediatric Team.”

Dr. Ram earned his Medical Degree at Sikkim Manipal University in India. He completed his pediatric residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and his fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at Children’s Hospital in Detroit, Mich.

Dr. Ram comes to CRHC with several years of pediatric emergency, inpatient and clinic experience. Dr Ram believes that children are our future and investing in the care of them has a positive impact on our entire community

Dr. Ram began seeing pediatric patients (21 years and younger) at CRHC on March 15.

