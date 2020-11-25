CRHC welcomes new mental health provider

Clarinda Regional Health Center’s (CRHC) Director of Clinics, Amy Roop, is excited to announce the addition of a new provider to the medical staff and mental health team.

Madison Emery joins CRHC as a Licensed Master Social Worker and began seeing patients for mental and behavioral health needs at Clarinda Mental Health Center (CMHC) Nov. 16. She also sees patients every Friday at Bedford Family Health Center.

Clarinda Mental Health Center is located on the CRHC campus to the northeast of the hospital building. It opened its doors in early 2020 and currently has a team of five providers and several support staff.

Roop says, “Despite opening our new mental health clinic in the beginning of a pandemic, our team is doing exceptionally well and have been very busy. The services they are providing are very needed, and we are excited to add to our staff to continue to meet the needs of our communities.”

Emery joins the team at CMHC having experience working in the child welfare system with traumatized children, case management, advocacy, as well as in-patient mental health. She utilizes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Parent Child Interaction Therapy, and Play Therapy techniques in her therapeutic work with children. Emery will see patients of all ages, but will focus primarily on children and families.