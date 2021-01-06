CRHC Trustees award bids for expansion project

Four construction contracts totaling $9,950,550 were awarded Dec. 29 during a special meeting of the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees for the improvement project underway at the hospital.

The improvement project includes the construction of a new building to expand physical therapy and related departments and an addition to the existing hospital building. The project also consists of plans to expand the existing surgery department and improve the current clinic space and pharmacy.

Earlier this year, the board hired Murray Company to serve as the construction manager for the improvement project. Once the bids for the four phases of the project were received Dec. 1, officials with Murray Company tabulated the bid packages and recommended who to award the contracts to.

Graphite Construction Group, Inc. of Urbandale was awarded the general construction contract for the project. The company submitted a bid of $5,636,000.

Tri-City Fire Protection, Inc. of Davenport submitted a bid of $105,000 for the installation of the fire suppression system. Proctor Mechanical Corporation of West Des Moines was awarded the contract for the installation of the plumbing, HVAC system. The company submitted a bid of $2,904,000 for that phase of the project.

The contract for the electrical, security, low-voltage and communications portion of the project was awarded to K2 Electric for a bid of $1,305,550.