CRHC showcases new therapy center to public

Clarinda Regional Health Center unveiled its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center to the public Oct. 26 with an open house at the facility.

The open house was held from 6 to 9 p.m. and also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were able to tour the center and learn about the various services and equipment available to patients and users. A private open house was also held for donors Oct. 25. The center is set to open for use Nov. 7.

Planning started three years ago for the extensive expansion project underway at CRCH, which featured the construction of the new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center. The hospital broke ground for the center on April 2, 2021, to officially start the expansion project.

CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said he was impressed with the way the community supported building the new center. Therefore, he said the open house was a way to thank the public for its input and encouragement during the construction project.

“Ever since we started three years ago, we have gotten a lot of questions and a lot of support. I think this is something that anyone that has used our therapy area realizes we need it. They’ve asked for it and they love our therapy team,” Nordyke said.

Tyler Hill, the Chief Nursing Officer for CRHC, helped oversee the construction project. While there are challenges with any construction project, Hill said this effort was further hampered by the development of the COVID-19 pandemic just as the project was getting started.

Hill said good communication with everyone involved in the project was essential to getting through the challenges created by the pandemic.

“You work through projects together. Not everything always matches up right, but we still ended up with the end goal of what we wanted. We got the building we wanted and how we wanted it to be,” Hill said.

The dedication displayed by the therapy team, Hill said, was especially important in the overall success of the project. He said the team members were willing to share their insight to ensure the concept of the building would meet the needs of their patients for many years to come.

“Every aspect of this building was made for them,” Hill said. “You see a big building, but it’s those little things that will make a big impact for the patients in the future.”

Emily Wood, Director of Therapy Services, also credited the therapy staff for its vision of what the center could offer to Clarinda and the surrounding area.

“They are completely committed to this community and trying to better everyone that comes in our doors. Being in a rural community, we treat a little bit of everything,” Wood said.

The Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center features a multi-activity area, a pediatric therapy room, an aquatic therapy pool, a personal training area and a sports rehabilitation space. Services that will be offered at the center include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary rehabilitation, personal training, group fitness and sports medicine.

“We’re just excited to see what else they can come up with. They want to keep growing and growing and growing,” Nordyke said.

One of the most asked about features of the new center, Nordyke said, has been the aquatic therapy pool. He said the hospital had worked with the Lied Center in Clarinda for several years to offer aquatic therapy services.

However, the new pool at the center features a treadmill built into the floor of the pool. There are also underwater cameras to help therapists monitor exercises performed by the patients as well as a lift to aid users in entering and exiting the pool.

“It’s much safer and high-tech. Also, it’s here, so we don’t have to take time to drive to other places. We’re excited about it,” Nordyke said.

As part of the financing for the new center, CRHC was awarded a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. Therefore, Theresa Greenfield, who serves as the USDA Rural Development State Director for Iowa, and members of the USDA Rural Development office in Atlantic were among the special guests to attend the open house.

Besides its efforts with food and nutrition, Greenfield said the USDA invests in rural communities. She said the Rural Development branch of the USDA offers approximately 50 programs and has invested more than $755 million across Iowa.

During a short presentation held as part of the open house, Greenfield extended her congratulations to CRHC and Clarinda on the new center. She also encouraged those attending to celebrate the addition of the facility to the community.

Nordyke said the USDA is a valuable resource for the hospital and the members of the agency were great to work with throughout the construction process. “We have a great relationship with them and we look forward to continuing it,” he said.