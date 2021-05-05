 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRHC selects architects for air medical base
0 comments
top story

CRHC selects architects for air medical base

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - CRHC Air Evac Helicopter

Air Evac Lifeteam is now in operation at Clarinda Regional Health Center. During its meeting April 27, the hospital Board of Trustees hired Torgerson Design Partners to develop the architectural plans for the air medical base to be constructed at the hospital. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

With the Air Evac Lifeteam now in operation at Clarinda Regional Health Center, the hospital Board of Trustees has turned its attention to the construction of the necessary facilities to complete the new air medical base.

During its meeting April 27, the Board of Trustees approved hiring the architectural firm of Torgerson Design Partners of Ozark, Mo., to develop the plans for the facility. Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke said Air Evac Lifeteam has worked with Torgerson Design Partners on previous bases and the company is familiar with the needs of the rescue helicopter service.

The new facility, which will be located behind the hospital in Clarinda, will feature a helicopter hangar, sleeping quarters and an education room that would be used by the public. The facility would eventually also include an office and ambulance bays for the Emergency Medical Services department at CRHC.

“They already have buildings set. The difference is the design we want is different. We want to be able to build it over time. We want to do a hangar first,” Nordyke said. “If we get the hangar put up, you can attach to that pretty easily.”

Once the hospital receives the architectural plans for the facility, Nordyke said the hospital would seek bids to have local contractors complete the construction project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Although the hospital plans to construct the base in stages, Trustee Bryan Whipp said it would be best to have the complete architectural plans developed up front.

“I would say we might as well have the plans at least made to show everything and get it all done. Then we’ll know where we’re at,” Whipp said.

Trustee Rob Marsh, who is a former EMS director, said the new base should contain a minimum of four ambulance bays. This would allow the existing ambulance bay next to the hospital emergency room to be used exclusively for the transportation of patients.

“That bay needs to be used for anybody that comes in here,” Marsh said. “Every ambulance that comes in can load and unload right there in the garage. That’s the way it should have been in the first place.”

“It won’t be us parking there. We should not be parking there,” Nordyke said.

In addition, Nordyke said Air Evac Lifeteam is preparing for the installation of a fueling station for the helicopter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarinda named Tree City USA
Local News

Clarinda named Tree City USA

Every year the Urban Forestry Awards luncheon recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate dedication to the importance …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics