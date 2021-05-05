CRHC selects architects for air medical base

With the Air Evac Lifeteam now in operation at Clarinda Regional Health Center, the hospital Board of Trustees has turned its attention to the construction of the necessary facilities to complete the new air medical base.
During its meeting April 27, the Board of Trustees approved hiring the architectural firm of Torgerson Design Partners of Ozark, Mo., to develop the plans for the facility. Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke said Air Evac Lifeteam has worked with Torgerson Design Partners on previous bases and the company is familiar with the needs of the rescue helicopter service.
The new facility, which will be located behind the hospital in Clarinda, will feature a helicopter hangar, sleeping quarters and an education room that would be used by the public. The facility would eventually also include an office and ambulance bays for the Emergency Medical Services department at CRHC.
“They already have buildings set. The difference is the design we want is different. We want to be able to build it over time. We want to do a hangar first,” Nordyke said. “If we get the hangar put up, you can attach to that pretty easily.”
Once the hospital receives the architectural plans for the facility, Nordyke said the hospital would seek bids to have local contractors complete the construction project.
Although the hospital plans to construct the base in stages, Trustee Bryan Whipp said it would be best to have the complete architectural plans developed up front.
“I would say we might as well have the plans at least made to show everything and get it all done. Then we’ll know where we’re at,” Whipp said.
Trustee Rob Marsh, who is a former EMS director, said the new base should contain a minimum of four ambulance bays. This would allow the existing ambulance bay next to the hospital emergency room to be used exclusively for the transportation of patients.
“That bay needs to be used for anybody that comes in here,” Marsh said. “Every ambulance that comes in can load and unload right there in the garage. That’s the way it should have been in the first place.”
“It won’t be us parking there. We should not be parking there,” Nordyke said.
In addition, Nordyke said Air Evac Lifeteam is preparing for the installation of a fueling station for the helicopter.