CRHC selects architects for air medical base

With the Air Evac Lifeteam now in operation at Clarinda Regional Health Center, the hospital Board of Trustees has turned its attention to the construction of the necessary facilities to complete the new air medical base.

During its meeting April 27, the Board of Trustees approved hiring the architectural firm of Torgerson Design Partners of Ozark, Mo., to develop the plans for the facility. Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke said Air Evac Lifeteam has worked with Torgerson Design Partners on previous bases and the company is familiar with the needs of the rescue helicopter service.

The new facility, which will be located behind the hospital in Clarinda, will feature a helicopter hangar, sleeping quarters and an education room that would be used by the public. The facility would eventually also include an office and ambulance bays for the Emergency Medical Services department at CRHC.

“They already have buildings set. The difference is the design we want is different. We want to be able to build it over time. We want to do a hangar first,” Nordyke said. “If we get the hangar put up, you can attach to that pretty easily.”