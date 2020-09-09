CRHC sees growth at Bedford Family Health Center

Sometimes you have to look deeper than the numbers.
Clarinda Regional Health Center Finance Director Joni Christensen updated the hospital Board of Trustees Aug. 25 on the status of the Bedford Family Health Center.
During the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, Christensen said the clinic generated total revenues of approximately $101,000. However, total expenses for the clinic were approximately $293,000 for the year.
“I know that sounds like a little too much one way,” Christensen said. “But that’s only visits (to the clinic). That’s no downstream that we get.”
Christensen said she reviewed records for citizens living in the Bedford zip code. She found there were 4,012 encounters between those residents and the hospital. Those encounters included people who received services or had visited either Bedford Family Health Center or Clarinda Regional Health Center.
“Out of the Bedford zip code we had just a little over $4 million that we generated,” Christensen said.
Christensen added those 4,012 encounters involved 786 unique patients and 495 addresses. She said that averages out to $997 per visit, which would actually slightly higher than the average visit Clarinda Regional Health Center would have patients living in the Clarinda zip code.
“We have had different provides struggle through there. Now we have Lauren (Davison, ARNP) and (Dr. Robert) Clemons there on a regular basis,” CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke said.
Christensen said the Bedford Family Health Center also compares well with the Villisca Family Health Center. The Villisca Family Health Center opened in 1998 and in 2010 the clinic had 1,214 visits. That number has steadily grown to 5,300 visits during the last fiscal year.
“It took 11 years consistently to grow on that. So it’s interesting how long it takes,” Christensen said. “I’m not saying Bedford is Villisca, but sometimes it takes longer than a year or two to get established.”
Nordyke said there were also plans to provide additional services this year at Bedford Family Health Center. However, those plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we still have some arsenal left to throw out there. We just have to figure out what the right fit is,” Nordyke said.
