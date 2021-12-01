CRHC receives $1 million in federal COVID funding

As for the N95 masks used by the hospital, Christensen said those masks are six times as expensive as they were prior to the pandemic. The N95 masks had cost $0.57 each, but then skyrocketed to $3.40 apiece.

In the year before the pandemic CRHC had used 340 of the masks for an expense of $219.81. From June 2020 to June 2021 that cost grew to $6,024.39 as 4,120 masks were used.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christensen said the cost of medical gloves have increased over the last two years. In the year before the pandemic CRHC used 351 boxes of medical gloves at a cost of $4.64 per box for a total expense of $9,929.

The cost of the medical gloves increased to $19.25 during the pandemic. With 2,130 boxes used, Christensen said the hospital spent $19,343 on medical gloves during the comparative year.

Later in the meeting, Nordyke also discussed the potential vaccine mandate that could be implemented based on standards proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for businesses with 100 or more employees.

Under the proposed standards, proof of vaccination would be required from all workers as soon as Dec. 6. Workers who are not vaccinated would be required to wear a protective mask at work.