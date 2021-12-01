CRHC receives $1 million in federal COVID funding

Clarinda Regional Health Center has received $1 million in additional federal funding to combat expenses related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke informed the Board of Trustees of the receipt of the funding Nov. 23 during its monthly meeting.
During a discussion of how the funding could be used, Chief Accounting Officer Joni Christensen shared a summary of medical equipment expenses with the board. The chart compared the costs of the supplies prior to the pandemic to their costs during the pandemic.
Between March 2019 and March 2020 Christensen said isolation gowns cost $0.49 each. The hospital had used 5,800 gowns for a cost of $2,520.
However, Christensen said the price of the isolation gowns increased to $1.30 each between June 2020 and June 2021. The number of gowns used also rose to 15,700 for a cost of $10,960.
Isolation masks rose from a cost of $0.17 each in the year before the pandemic to $0.31 during the pandemic. The number of masks used grew from 8,300 to 48,160 as the cost to the hospital went from $415.50 to $21,486.27.
Christensen said the use of isolation masks has remained high during the current fiscal year. Since July 1, she said the hospital had spent $28,000 on masks given to visitors as they enter the hospital.
As for the N95 masks used by the hospital, Christensen said those masks are six times as expensive as they were prior to the pandemic. The N95 masks had cost $0.57 each, but then skyrocketed to $3.40 apiece.
In the year before the pandemic CRHC had used 340 of the masks for an expense of $219.81. From June 2020 to June 2021 that cost grew to $6,024.39 as 4,120 masks were used.
Christensen said the cost of medical gloves have increased over the last two years. In the year before the pandemic CRHC used 351 boxes of medical gloves at a cost of $4.64 per box for a total expense of $9,929.
The cost of the medical gloves increased to $19.25 during the pandemic. With 2,130 boxes used, Christensen said the hospital spent $19,343 on medical gloves during the comparative year.
Later in the meeting, Nordyke also discussed the potential vaccine mandate that could be implemented based on standards proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for businesses with 100 or more employees.
Under the proposed standards, proof of vaccination would be required from all workers as soon as Dec. 6. Workers who are not vaccinated would be required to wear a protective mask at work.
Then, starting Jan. 4, 2022, all unvaccinated employees could be required to receive COVID-19 testing every seven days and provide proof of a negative test result. Employees arriving to work with a positive test would be escorted off the job site. Violations of these standards would result in fines issued by OSHA.
Nordyke said CRHC has 345 employees and 72 of those workers have not been vaccinated. However, he said the hospital falls under the jurisdiction of CMS and not OSHA.
Still, Nordyke said OSHA could potentially report any violations to CMS for potential disciplinary action.
Nordyke said unvaccinated employees could apply for an exemption or deferral for either medical or religious and spiritual reasons. A medical exemption or deferral must explain the specific reason for the request and come from the individual’s medical provider.
As for the religious or spiritual exemption or deferral, Nordyke said the legal representation for the hospital said only a statement from the employee would be necessary.
Trustees Dale Fulk and Bryan Whipp agreed the hospital should be willing to accept requests for medical or spiritual exemptions or deferrals from its employees. Trustee Jeff Clark also supported giving employees the choice on whether or not to get vaccinated.
“According to our lawyers, who are all over this, we’re following all the rules,” Nordyke said.