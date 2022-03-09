CRHC offers physical therapy services at Bedford Clinic

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) announced the opening of an outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic inside their Family Health Center in Bedford.

The new physical therapy clinic was scheduled to start seeing patients as soon as Monday, March 7, and will be available for appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Physical therapy services available in the newly renovated Bedford Family Health Center, now located at 303 Pearl Street, will offer strengthening and mobility; treatment for back and neck pain; orthopedic injuries; fall risk or balance assessments; vestibular rehabilitation; and more. Initial appointments will need to be scheduled at CRHC, but follow-up visits can be scheduled at the Bedford Clinic.

“We are very excited to expand our physical therapy footprint and offer services to the Bedford community,” shares Emily Wood, Director of Therapy Services at CRHC. “We have some really great therapists on our team who will provide exceptional care and added convenience to patients in that area.”

Therapists from CRHC will be seeing patients for therapy services in the Bedford Clinic every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning. Andrew Voss is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, receiving his education from the University of Iowa, and has been with CRHC for many years. He has a passion for outpatient sports medicine, post-operative rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation, and geriatric/fall risk prevention.

Mike Hartman graduated from Clarkson College with a degree in Physical Therapy Assistant degree and has been providing in-patient and out-patient therapy services for CRHC for over 15 years.

The Physical Therapy Department at Clarinda Regional Health Center currently offers physical, occupational and speech therapy needs for both in and outpatient needs. The department is available Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For therapy questions or scheduling please contact the department coordinator at 712-542-8224 or visit ClarindaHealth.com to learn more.