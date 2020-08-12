Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) Director of Ancillary Services Greg Jones has announced the hiring of Laurie Miller as Lab Manager.
Jones says, “I’m excited to welcome Laurie to our community. She has extensive training within the laboratory setting from point of care, quality control, policy, and has served as the designee under CLIA regulations in her former role. She will be a tremendous asset for Clarinda and our surrounding communities.”
Miller has a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from Michigan State University and holds a Master of Science in Public Safety from Capella University. She has also served in the Army as research assistant and a medical technologist.
Miller is certified through the American Society for Clinical Pathology as a Medical Technologist. She will be coming to us from Petersburg, Alaska where she has been working as a Laboratory Supervisor/ Clinical Laboratory Manager since 2012.
Jones adds, “Laurie will bring over 15 years of experience that most recently has been spent working with nearly identical equipment and programs that we currently offer here already. We expect the she will hit the ground running.”
Miller will officially begin employment in August of 2020.
