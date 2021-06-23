CRHC names Isaacson Volunteer of Year

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC)’s Foundation, Partners In Exceptional Care, continues the Auxiliary’s tradition of recognizing one deserving volunteer with an award for their service! The award was formerly named “Auxilian of the Year,” but will now be recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” after the foundation combined with the Auxiliary group in the beginning of 2020.
The winner of this year’s award is Curt Isaacson. This deserving recipient has been helping to Advance Exceptional Care at CRHC for over 10 years. Curt has volunteered in many departments throughout the hospital with the most recent being the monthly blood drives held on campus, delivering Fresh Eats meals to home-bound individuals in the community, and working as a Representative in the front lobby greeting and directing patients. A few words to describe Curt is friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. Curt’s dedication is easy to see, as his volunteer time often exceeded 1,000+ hours on a yearly basis. Although volunteer opportunities inside CRHC were more limited over the past year than usual, Curt continued to deliver meals through the pandemic and find ways to dedicate his time to the hospital when available.
Although an in-person annual meeting for Partners in Exceptional Care did not happen this year, due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the tradition of supporting CRHC and the foundation in their volunteers’ efforts was carried through regardless thanks to Tunnicliff Inc. d/b/a JB Parts& Supply. The Partners in Exceptional Care Board of Directors wanted to continue to recognize CRHC’s volunteers and select someone to be awarded Volunteer of the Year. Tunnicliff Inc. has so graciously sponsored this type of award for many years by making a monetary donation to Partners in Exceptional Care.
Bailey Clubb, Manager of Volunteers and Committees shared, “This award is well-deserved, and we greatly appreciate his many years and hours of volunteering at CRHC. His calm, caring and professional presence is easily noticed by our patients and lends to our goal of Advancing Exceptional Care.”
Voting for the “Volunteer of the Year” award this year conducted by mail. This letter and nomination ballot was sent out to the body of PEC members with a list of all the volunteers working with CRHC and members were asked to nominate one person they would like to see recognized for their commitment and contributions to CRHC. The individual with the most nominations was selected as PEC’s Volunteer of the Year.
For more information regarding CRHC’s Foundation, Partners in Exceptional Care, or to find ways you can volunteer please visit www.ClarindaHealth.com/giving.