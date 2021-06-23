CRHC names Isaacson Volunteer of Year

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC)’s Foundation, Partners In Exceptional Care, continues the Auxiliary’s tradition of recognizing one deserving volunteer with an award for their service! The award was formerly named “Auxilian of the Year,” but will now be recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” after the foundation combined with the Auxiliary group in the beginning of 2020.

The winner of this year’s award is Curt Isaacson. This deserving recipient has been helping to Advance Exceptional Care at CRHC for over 10 years. Curt has volunteered in many departments throughout the hospital with the most recent being the monthly blood drives held on campus, delivering Fresh Eats meals to home-bound individuals in the community, and working as a Representative in the front lobby greeting and directing patients. A few words to describe Curt is friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. Curt’s dedication is easy to see, as his volunteer time often exceeded 1,000+ hours on a yearly basis. Although volunteer opportunities inside CRHC were more limited over the past year than usual, Curt continued to deliver meals through the pandemic and find ways to dedicate his time to the hospital when available.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}