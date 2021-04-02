CRHC launches construction phase of expansion project

"That just shows how much faith the community has had in us as a hospital and facility to take care of you. We really appreciate the staff, community and everybody doing their part to make this the best hospital we can," Hill said.

Also included in the expansion project will be a new surgery suite along with larger pre- and post-surgical areas; a new oncology clinic and infusing center; a new specialty clinic; a new expanded pharmacy; and a remodeled and expanded medical clinic area. Additional office and education space, as well as new parking, will also be included in the project.

"We have been able achieve great things over the last few years. We have expanded jobs, increased services and now expanding the physical plant will allow us to continue down this path for years to come," CRHC Board of Trustees President Kathy Boysen said.

Along with the vision of the Board of Trustees, CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said there have been several partners that helped the hospital reach the point of breaking ground on the expansion project. Those partners included the architectural firm of ACI Boland; Murray Company, which will serve as the construction managers of the project; the city of Clarinda; and the United States Department of Agriculture, which assisted with the funding for the project.