CRHC kicks off capital campaign

The Clarinda Foundation has played a key role in the community, helping many organizations with projects through grant applications. Since its inception in 1986, the Clarinda Foundation has granted $1.2 million to non-profit organizations in the Clarinda and surrounding area. The Clarinda Foundation’s Challenge Grant will maximize donations received from the community.

The donation from Bank Iowa and Challenge Grant from the Clarinda Foundation comes at a pivotal time as the hospital begins its fundraising efforts for its expansion project. The project includes a new 12,500 square foot Physical Therapy Building, 5,400 square foot addition to the current surgery area, and additional space for the CMA Clinic, Specialty Clinic, Infusion Center, and Pharmacy all of which will enhance the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare to current and new patients.

CRHC’s CEO, Chuck Nordyke stated, “We are growing to meet the needs of the community and I am grateful for the support shown to our facility. These donations are greatly appreciated as we move forward with the expansion of our facilities which will ensure extra efficiencies that will benefit our patients and staff.”