CRHC kicks off capital campaign

Clarinda Regional Health Center’s medical foundation, Partners in Exceptional Care, receives its first community donation and match funding to kickstart its fundraising efforts.
Gilbert Thomas, Bank Iowa Clarinda’s Regional President, announced that Bank Iowa will be donating $25,000 to Clarinda Regional Health Center’s expansion project. This donation will help kick off the fundraising efforts for CRHC’s expansion project that is now underway.
Recognizing the positive impact the expansion project will have on Clarinda and the surrounding areas, the Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors unanimously approved a $150,000 Challenge Grant Award to match locally raised funds. The generosity of these two organizations quickly increased the financial impact to a donation of $50,000.
Bank Iowa and the Clarinda Foundation continue to be strong supporters of local projects and leaders in the community. Bank Iowa’s purpose is to empower people, inspire success, and foster growth among the communities they serve.
Thomas said, “We are happy to support the expansion project that will benefit the people in our community. I am very excited about the new Oncology Center as cancer has touched many lives in our community, having local healthcare options so people can get treatments close to home is crucial to patient outcomes.”
The Clarinda Foundation has played a key role in the community, helping many organizations with projects through grant applications. Since its inception in 1986, the Clarinda Foundation has granted $1.2 million to non-profit organizations in the Clarinda and surrounding area. The Clarinda Foundation’s Challenge Grant will maximize donations received from the community.
The donation from Bank Iowa and Challenge Grant from the Clarinda Foundation comes at a pivotal time as the hospital begins its fundraising efforts for its expansion project. The project includes a new 12,500 square foot Physical Therapy Building, 5,400 square foot addition to the current surgery area, and additional space for the CMA Clinic, Specialty Clinic, Infusion Center, and Pharmacy all of which will enhance the hospital’s ability to provide quality healthcare to current and new patients.
CRHC’s CEO, Chuck Nordyke stated, “We are growing to meet the needs of the community and I am grateful for the support shown to our facility. These donations are greatly appreciated as we move forward with the expansion of our facilities which will ensure extra efficiencies that will benefit our patients and staff.”
Randy Walters, President of Partners in Exceptional Care stated, “I want to thank Bank Iowa and the Clarinda Foundation for taking the lead and helping to start our fundraising campaign on a positive note.”