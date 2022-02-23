CRHC expansion project approaches critical milestones

Clarinda Regional Health Center is ready to go vertical.

As work continues on the expansion of the hospital campus and renovation of the existing medical facility, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill said signs of progress will quickly become more apparent to the general public.

Hill said work on erecting the initial steel framework for the new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center is expected to start by early March. He said seeing the progress on the new therapy building should create an increased level excitement for the overall project within the community.

“We will be going vertical here in the next couple of weeks,” Hill said. “I know that’s probably something you’ve been watching for, just like many people in southwest Iowa when they come here.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 2, 2021, for the new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center, which will be located on the southeast corner of the hospital grounds. That ceremony marked the official start of the expansion project.

Also included in the expansion project is the construction of an addition at the rear of the primary hospital building to expand the surgery center, increase the pharmacy and create a new infusion center. These additions, along with the new rehabilitation center, will also create additional space within the hospital to renovate the family practice clinic and the specialty clinic as well as create an in-patient therapy room.

“What we have been trying to do in this remodel is incorporate as many people as possible. Getting the staff involved in how their department looks has created a greater sense of ownership,” Hill said.

Hill said he is excited about the progression of the hospital and what this project will mean to the residents of Clarinda and the surrounding community.

“We have the opportunity to provide more services by doing this project. That also means we will have the ability to take care of more of the patients in our community and the area,” Hill said.

Hill said the expansion of the surgery center will provide 6,400 square feet of additional space for the department. This will include the creation of a second large operating room that will allow for multiple surgeries to be performed at the same time.

“The idea is to expand services, and add more times for OR for our specialists and our general surgeons to do procedures,” Hill said.

There will also be four new pre/post operative rooms built to bring the total for the hospital to seven rooms. The new rooms will be more spacious than the three current rooms.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the pharmacy will provide 2,500 square feet of additional space for that department. Hill said this will improve workflows in the department and allow the hospital to comply with regulatory changes as they happen.

The addition to the rear of the hospital for the surgery center and pharmacy, Hill said, are expected to be completed by early summer of 2022.

Like the expansion of the pharmacy, the new infusion center will also provide 2,500 square feet of additional space. The center will feature a private entrance and check-in area for patients.

There will be five infusion rooms featuring large windows overlooking the nearby landscape of the hospital as well as three private rooms for use by oncology or infusion patients. Hill said work on the infusion center will be completed during the later stages of the overall expansion project.

When Clarinda Regional Health Center opened its current facility in 2012, Hill said the therapy department was expanded from the 500 square feet of space dedicated to the department in the original hospital. Now, the department is getting its own building tailored to its specific needs with more than 10,000 square feet of space.

Hill said the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation services will also be moved to the new building. There will be a walking area for those patients to use along with the equipment necessary to provide those services.

“To me, this is a collaborative effort that allows us the ability to help each other with patient needs,” Hill said.

Along with the formation of several private patient rooms and open treatment options for individuals receiving various types of therapy, the new center will also feature an area for in-house aquatic therapy.

“We’re going have aquatic therapy where we can do one to one training with patients. That’s something we do now, but it’s at the Lied Center. So, now we’ll have the ability to do it anytime we want to. Right now, we’re just limited by when we can get into the Lied Center. They have worked really well with us and given us times we can go, but scheduling can be tricky,” Hill said.

Other features of the center will include expanded space for sports medicine care; a larger group fitness area; a designated free weight and training area; and an artificial turf area to assist sports enthusiasts of all ages with their practical training and exercise needs.

“If somebody comes in with an injury, and maybe they’re a golfer, the turf area lets us work through what’s wrong with their golf swing. We can work through those kinds of items instead of just saying your shoulder hurts, let’s do this. We will be able to find out what really hurts so they can get back to those motions,” Hill said.

Hill said projections are to have the Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Center completed in the fall of 2022.

By moving the therapy department from its current location in the main hospital to its own building, Hill said more space will be available to expand the specialty clinic. This will include the creation of a centralized nursing station and additional patient rooms in the area where the therapy department is currently located.

In turn, the relocation of the specialty clinic will allow Clarinda Medical Associates to utilize that space. Hill said the family practice clinic will have 3,250 square feet of additional space as a result.

“We’re going to be renovating rooms in the current CMA, but also expanding CMA by remodeling the specialty clinic once it is relocated,” Hill said. “As we continue to grow and expand, we’re seeing the need to bring on more providers. So, we need more patient rooms to care for the community and Southwest Iowa.”

Despite having a new building for the therapy department, Hill said there is still a need for a designated area in the hospital for in-patient care. Since the pharmacy is moving to the addition at the rear of the hospitals, he said that space will converted into an in-patient therapy room complete with the equipment those individuals would need.

In a related expansion project, the hospital will be constructing a new 2,000 square foot sleeping building to be utilized by members of the hospital staff. The sleep building will offer four rooms where staff members may sleep while they are on call or if they have travel issues. The building will be located behind the existing hospital.