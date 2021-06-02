CRHC expands walk-in clinic

In efforts to continue to provide services that are requested in the community, Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) has expanded their walk-in clinic by adding weekday availability in their Walk-in Clinic located inside the hospital.

Providers began seeing patients in that clinic with a soft opening at the end of March. The Walk-in Clinic is staffed by Bailey Baker, ARNP and Elizabeth Renshaw, ARNP, who have experience in family and emergency medicine. They can treat, diagnose, and write prescriptions for common illnesses such as strep throat, eye, ear, sinus, bladder, and bronchial infections or treat minor wounds, abrasions, sprains, strains, and joint pain.

“We have seen a huge increase in patients visiting our CMA clinics over recent months. Our Patient Services team is excellent about accommodating people’s needs and getting patients on the schedule to see their provider; however, we know that things come up and sometimes it’s just easier to be seen right away in a walk-in clinic setting,” explains Amy Roop, Director of Clinics.

She goes on to explain that, “accessibility to good, low cost health care is essential and we are dedicated to making sure we are here when you need us.”

The Walk-In Clinic is available for acute, in-person visits Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.