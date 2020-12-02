CRHC establishes new COVID unit

In an effort properly care for the increasing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, Clarinda Regional Health Center has established a specific COVID unit.
Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill briefly discussed the new unit Nov. 24 as part of his report during the monthly meeting of the hospital Board of Trustees.
The COVID unit is located in the medical surgical department. Hill said a barrier has been installed to separate the COVID patients from the other patients on the floor.
“With how many COVID patients we have that need to stay in-patient, we’ve added that unit. It’s kind of a separate unit and it’s been staffed with its own nurses and CNAs. That’s been going really well,” Hill said.
Hill said one of the initial challenges of the unit was the fact that staff members cannot go back and forth between the COVID unit and the regular medical surgical unit. However, he said the staff is adjusting to the requirements involved.
“Staff is getting used to being in an area for longer periods of time with the correct PPE on. The staff is really rallying together and working well together. I’m really proud of what they’ve been doing,” Hill said.
Also during his report, Hill said it had been a busy month for the Emergency Medical Services department. The department had made 120 runs already in November compared to an average month with slightly more than 100 runs.
“So we’re definitely going to exceed what we’ve been doing,” Hill said. “They had a day that they did 15 911 (calls) and six transfers in a 24 hour period. That’s a busy day.”
Hill said the IV team would be receiving training Dec. 8-9 on midlines and pick lines. Nurses will also be trained to start an ultrasound guided IV.
“If there’s something I’m really excited about it’s changing the way we do IVs here -- lowering the amount of sticks that we do and number of attempts,” Hill said. “Cities are doing that, but there is nobody around here doing that. So, we’ll be one of the first people doing that in the area, for sure in smaller hospitals, and we’ll be offering pick lines, which nobody around here is offering pick lines either.”
