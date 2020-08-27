Clarinda Regional Health Center is excited to partner with Clarinda Community School District in filling their need for a school nurse position for Elementary through High School students. CRHC has hired Kelly Kline, who is currently employed at CRHC as an RN in the Emergency Department. She will begin her position as Clarinda’s school nurse for the 2020 school year.
“We are excited to partner with the school district to provide this needed service,” said CRHC CEO, Chuck Nordyke. “It will help ensure access to resources these students need that our hospital has and gives us an opportunity for continued growth as a facility.”
Throughout more than 15 years of her medical career, Kelly has demonstrated competencies in assessment, treatment and care for newborn to geriatric patients. She has had the opportunity to work on different levels of nursing. She was able to utilize her nursing skills working in the Emergency Room, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Medical/Surgical Unit. During her time as a dietitian she had experience with screening, education and assessment for patients of all ages.
Kelly grew up in Villisca, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University to receive her bachelor’s degree in dietetics. Following graduation from ISU, she lived in multiple states where she worked as a registered dietitian. Kelly returned to Iowa in 2015 with her family and later on received her bachelor’s in nursing from Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. She is a Registered and Licensed Nurse, a Registered Dietitian, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, and Stop the Bleed Trainer. She also has other certifications that include Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Trauma Nurse Core Course.
