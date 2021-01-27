CRHC changes Test Iowa schedule

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) officials announced their Test Iowa Site days changed effective Monday, Jan. 25.

Due to a decrease in demand, testing days were cut back to Monday, Wednesday at Friday at 3p.m. and will last until the last vehicle in line is swabbed. CRHC staff managing the Test Iowa site kindly asks that anyone who schedules or shows up to be tested be in line at 3 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site will remain at its winter location, the Clarinda Fire Station, located at 314 East Washington Street. This location allows CRHC staff members and participants to be shielded from cold temperatures, winds and also protect supplies. The testing time will remain the same, beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting until all those waiting have been tested. CRHC has been a Test Iowa site since the beginning of June and to date has collected and sent out over 3,300 samples.

The Test Iowa Initiative began in April of 2020 in an effort to expand testing capabilities to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. This testing availability allows for anyone with an Iowa address to be tested for COVID-19 with no out of pocket expense. Appointments at CRHC’s Test Iowa site should be scheduled by calling 712-542-8341 after having visited the TestIowa.com website, completed the assessment, and saved or printed the barcode. The barcode needs to be brought to the testing site.