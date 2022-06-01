CRHC Board of Trustees receives IHA top rating

Clarinda Regional Health Center officials honored the hospital’s star-rated Board of Trustees during its meeting May 24.

CRHC Vice Chairman Kathy Boysen received her renewal of the prestigious three-star award for 2022 from the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Hospital Board Certification Program.

CHRC’s Board of Trustees members have received this three-star rating consecutively since 2019, which is the highest rating available and signifies that 100% of the board has completed the certification process. Only seven of 100 critical access hospitals in Iowa have this award for 2022, and only 14 of 100 critical access hospitals have received a three-star designation at some point.

“We’re really proud of the board members we have,” shares CRHC CEO, Chuck Nordyke. “This award and their willingness to further educate themselves in both healthcare industry and governance goes to show how much they care about the success of our hospital and community.”

Through this certification program IHA has provided a framework to support Iowa hospitals in developing highly effective board members. Some of the goals of this program include governance best practices, encouraging the coordination of care, and best use of resources.

The program requires new and returning trustees to complete a certification form and 12 hours of continuing board education over a period of two years.

The CHRC Board of Trustees include Rob Marsh, Chairman; Kathy Boysen, Vice Chairman; Dale Fulk, Secretary/Treasurer; Bryan Whipp, Trustee; and Jeff Clark, Trustee.