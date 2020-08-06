As Iowa continues battling to reach initial containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, a second wave of the virus is expected to hit the United States this fall.
Clarinda Regional Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bryon Schaeffer presented an update on the pandemic Tuesday, July 28, during a meeting of the hospital Board of Trustees.
“We’re nowhere near community containment. In Page County, we lived in our little idyllic corner of the world here for quite a while and didn’t have too many cases. Now, it found us, so they’re starting to go up,” Schaeffer said.
CRHC Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke said the hospital had performed a total of 785 COVID-19 tests. During the week of July 20-26 alone, he said 250 tests were performed through the Test Iowa sit at the hospital. Overall, 436 tests had been completed at the Test Iowa site in Clarinda.
“I think you’re seeing a lot of people coming to get tested from exposure clusters. We have slowed down our testing right now because Test Iowa has a better turnaround. Most of our tests that were done months ago were symptom testing. Those people didn’t have COVID. They just had something else going on,” Nordyke said.
Schaeffer said Iowa was designated as one of the states with uncontrolled spread of the virus at the time of the meeting.
“You have to realize we are still in Wave 1. We kind of had that initial peak and it was coming down, but you have to have less than 5% of testing to be considered community containment. So, we never achieved that and then we went back up again,” Schaeffer said. “We know come October and November there is going to be another wave of it, so we really need to get this down before that hits. Flu season is going to be really rough.”
In addition, Schaeffer said Missouri had also experienced a sharp rise in positive cases over the last week.
“They are surging like crazy right now. Nodaway County went from 20 to 124 cases this week. That is right here,” Schaeffer said.
Meanwhile, Schaeffer said Minnesota had experienced comparable numbers to Iowa. Minnesota initiated its state testing at the same time Test Iowa was started and was doing well until the state lifted its restrictions. Throughout the pandemic, Schaeffer said Nebraska had been performing slightly better than Iowa.
Nature, one of the most highly regarded medical journalsin the world, conducted a preliminary study on the antibodies people retain from the COVID-19 virus. Schaeffer said the study showed people with mild or moderate symptoms start losing their antibodies 20 to 30 days after the onset of symptoms and by day 50 they showed virtually no antibodies.
As for people with severe symptoms, Schaeffer said they have more antibodies. As a result, it takes longer for those people to lose their antibodies, but they eventually will. He said the study showed the longest someone with severe symptoms retained antibodies was 94 days.
“So, even if you had it, you can get it again,” Schaeffer said.
“That’s a huge misnomer right now. Everyone thinks if they had it, they are immune,” Nordyke said.
The realization that people lose antibodies to the virus, Schaeffer said, also causes problems in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Schaeffer said there were 141 potential vaccines being worked on.
Of those, two recently entered Phase 3 testing that involves approximately 30,000 people. Schaeffer said those vaccines would involve receiving two injections 28 days apart.
However, even if the tests showed one of the vaccines was effective by January 2021, Schaeffer said it would likely take until the end of 2021 to produce the vaccine and make it available to the public.
“Usually, a Phase 3 trial takes about four years. They’re trying to do it in six months,” Schaeffer said.
In the meantime, on the national level, Florida surpassed New York as the second most deadly state in the country behind California. Schaeffer said Florida was having a person die of COVI-19 every eight minutes.
As a result, Schaeffer said the White House COVID Taskforce had called for all states with uncontrolled spread of the virus to reinstate restrictions. Of the 13 states that reinstated restrictions, Iowa was not one of them. Overall, Schaeffer said 28 states had mask mandates in place and various organizations had sent appeals to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to impose such a mandate in Iowa.
“The University of Iowa put out a statement that if we don’t shut things back down again ... that we would need 80% of people wearing masks at all times to achieve what we need to achieve,” Schaeffer said.
Globally, Schaeffer said the United States accounts for approximately 4% of the world population, but has 25% of all COVID-19 cases. In comparison, China and India account for approximately one-third of the world population and was faring far better than the United States.
