CRHC audit shows growth despite COVID

“For organizations like yourself that have continued to grow, it basically takes away the opportunity to claim Provider Relief Funds based on lost revenues,” Green said. “The one good thing that came out of that guidance was it maintained that broad definition related to the use of, potentially, these monies for capital.”

The comparison period runs through Dec. 31. Green said the common theme in defining how the money can be spent comes back to expenses paid to ensure the money is spent by the end of the year. Any unspent funds can also be utilized through June 30, 2021.

CRHC also received $3.2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program. Currently classified as debt for the hospital, Green said payments through the program will ultimately be designated as forgivable loans.

Green said the $3.2 million CRHC received from the program was calculated based on 10 weeks of expenses. At first, that loan was to be forgiven over a period of eight weeks.

“So there was a question at the beginning if folks would be able to justify enough expenses to ultimately get the entire amount relieved. Subsequent to the initial issuances, that was extended to a 24 week option. So, in essence, everybody that would maintain their staff completely has a really good chance of having 100% of their loans forgiven,” Green said.