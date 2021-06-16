CRHC announces plans for ‘Founders Corner’

Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is excited to share images and details of a beautification project on campus that has been a goal for several years. Rightfully named, the “Founders Corner,” to honor the founders of the Municipal Hospital back in 1939, a memorial structure with a water feature and garden area is being created to welcome patients, staff, and community members to the campus.

The Founders Corner will be located north of the new Physical Therapy building and at the intersection of Essie Davison Drive and W Laperla and will feature pieces of the old Municipal hospital sign, bricks from the old hospital building, and the current hospital logo. Around the stone Founders Corner sign there will be a brick pathway surrounding the sign that will have benches placed nearby allowing individuals to sit, relax and enjoy the view.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CRHC’s foundation, Partners In Exceptional Care, is leading the initiative to fundraise for this beautiful feature on the campus and is excited to share the opportunity to involve the community in it’s creation. They are offering individuals and businesses the ability to purchase a laser engraved brick to place along the path. A 4x8 brick can be purchased for $100 and an 8x8 brick can be purchased for $150. Clip art can be added to either size of brick for an additional $25 or business logos can be added for $50.