CRHC announces groundbreaking ceremony for expansion project

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held April 5 for the expansion project at Clarinda Regional Health Center.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke informed the hospital Board of Trustees of the event during its meeting Jan. 26. The board awarded four construction contracts totaling $9,950,550 for the project Dec. 29.

Murray Company has been hired to serve as the construction manager for the improvement project. Included in the project is the construction of a new building to expand physical therapy and related departments as well as an addition to the existing hospital building. The project also consists of plans to expand the existing surgery department and improve the current clinic space and pharmacy.

Also during the meeting, Nordyke discussed the process the hospital goes through to receive its accreditation. As a critical access hospital, Clarinda Regional Health Center must be surveyed by the state of Iowa.

Usually, the state will conduct a survey every three to seven years to determine if a hospital is meeting the standards of operation set by the state. To prepare for the state survey, Nordyke said many hospitals hire a company to evaluate their performance and identify areas of improvement.