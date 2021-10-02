Creston captures title of Best Overall Band at Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

Creston High School swept both the parade and field competitions to claim the title of Best Overall Band at the 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree held Saturday, Oct. 2, in Clarinda.

Competing in the High School Class 3A division, Creston opened the day by winning the parade competition held around the Clarinda square. Creston then walked away with the field competition title Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Field.

The Panthers were also awarded two field certificates for their performance. Bridget Hopkins and Luke Tebbenkamp were named Best Drum Majors. Creston was also honored for having the Best Color Guard of the Band Jamboree.

As a result, Creston was presented with the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society trophy and the Masonic Lodge traveling trophy that are presented each year to the top overall band. This is the fourth time Creston has been named Best Overall Band at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, having also won in 1999, 2012 and 2013.

Also turning in a strong showing in the High School Class 3A division was Glenwood. The Rams finished second in the field competition and tied for second with Harlan in the parade judging. Following in fourth place in the division in the parade competition was Maryville.