Creston captures title of Best Overall Band at Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

Creston High School swept both the parade and field competitions to claim the title of Best Overall Band at the 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree held Saturday, Oct. 2, in Clarinda.
Competing in the High School Class 3A division, Creston opened the day by winning the parade competition held around the Clarinda square. Creston then walked away with the field competition title Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Field.
The Panthers were also awarded two field certificates for their performance. Bridget Hopkins and Luke Tebbenkamp were named Best Drum Majors. Creston was also honored for having the Best Color Guard of the Band Jamboree.
As a result, Creston was presented with the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society trophy and the Masonic Lodge traveling trophy that are presented each year to the top overall band. This is the fourth time Creston has been named Best Overall Band at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, having also won in 1999, 2012 and 2013.
Also turning in a strong showing in the High School Class 3A division was Glenwood. The Rams finished second in the field competition and tied for second with Harlan in the parade judging. Following in fourth place in the division in the parade competition was Maryville.
Glenwood also received a field certificate for Best Horn Line.
Treynor also earned a sweep in the High School Class 2A division parade and field judging Saturday. In addition, Treynor was awarded field certificates for Best Drum Line and Best Soloist for a performance by a flute player.
Shenandoah claimed a second place finish in the High School Class 2A parade competition, while Red Oak placed third and Underwood finished fourth. Underwood added a second place performance in the field competition.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson followed up a victory in the High School Class 4A parade event by also winning the field judging for the division.
Meanwhile, Sidney won the High School Class 1A parade competition Saturday morning. Tri-Center and Lenox followed in second and third place respectively. Then, in the field contest, Tri-Center took top honors for the division, while Lenox was second.
Also placing in the High School Class 1A parade judging were Tarkio, fourth place; Worth County, fifth place; Bedford and Riverside, tied for sixth place; and East Mills, eighth place.
Along with the four high school divisions, the parade competition also featured three classes for Middle School bands. Tri-Center won the Middle School Class I parade judging, while Bedford Middle School placed second and Essex Middle School finished third.
In Middle School Class II Creston captured top honors. The Glenwood Middle School seventh grade band finished second and Shenandoah Middle School was third.