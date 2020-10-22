COVID halts Clarinda Operation Blessing program

Another holiday event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers announced this afternoon, Oct. 22, the department would not hold its annual Operation Blessing gift program this year due to health and safety concerns associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but the right one during this unprecedented situation,” Brothers said.

For more than 35 years the Clarinda Police Department has sponsored its Operation Blessing program, which is designed to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in Clarinda.

Typically, the Clarinda Police Department begins accepting donations of gifts or money used to purchase requested gift items at Thanksgiving. Parents or guardians are able to register children in the program and submit a gift request for the child.

The requested gifts are wrapped and distributed to the children at Christmas.