The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Page County climbed to 38 Wednesday, July 22, as Page County Public Health announced five new cases.
There have been 16 positive cases reported in Page County since Friday, July 17. That is nearly half the number of cases reported in the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Of the 38 cases, 23 people have recovered from the virus.
Included in the five cases reported Wednesday were two older adults between the ages of 61 and 80. There were also to middle-aged adults ranging in age from 41-60. The fifth case involved one adult between the ages of 18 and 40.
