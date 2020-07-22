On July 6, the south door of the Page County Courthouse was opened to the general public to conduct business. Entry requirements include visitors wearing a mask, having a temperature taken and answering a few questions on a health survey.
Page County announced they would provide masks for visitors who forgot those, while supplies lasted. By the end of this week, our supplies will be exhausted and we will no longer be able to provide visitors a courtesy mask.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, however local retailers now have supplies of protective face masks for purchase and the county Public Health and Emergency Management departments will continue to use their allocations of personal protective equipment to support our hospitals, nursing homes, schools, first responders and other local businesses.
Even though we are open to the public, we do wish to remind citizens that Driver’s License office are still being conducted by appointment only and that the Clerk’s office is closed between 12 and 1 PM.
We want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding for the protocols we have in place to protect our staff and visitors alike.
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact any of the three Supervisors—Chuck Morris, 712-542-0923; Alan Armstrong 712-246-8371; Jon Herzberg 712-310-6278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.