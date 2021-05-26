County reduces speed limit on 2 roads

Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris asked Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer if his department would be able to enforce the reduced speed limit on those roads. Palmer said his department would do its best to have a presence in the area, but reminded the board he only has so many deputies on duty at one time to patrol the entire county.

“We will do the best we can with what we have,” Palmer said. “What people need to be aware of is if you are going over the speed limit, you’re probably going to get stopped. So keep that in mind also. Don’t say that just because you’re a trucker you’re going to get a trucker and if you’re a car you’re not.”

“Speed limits are broken every day in Page County. Sometimes you’re there and sometimes you’re not,” Morris said.

Page County Engineer JD King said the one complication with reducing the speed limit would be the ability of the county purchase any new speed limit signs for the roads. King estimated it would take eight signs to properly post the new speed limit for the roads.

Although Page County may have some signs in its inventory, any news signs that would have to be purchased would come from Iowa Prison Industries. However, King said those shops are currently shut down due to security issues.