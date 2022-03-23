County provides funding for Pioneer Park work

The Page County Conservation Department will soon be able to finish work at Pioneer Park and receive assistance on future project development and grant applications.

During its March 15 meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Page County Conservation Department’s request for $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to complete the Pioneer Park project. Pioneer Park is located 11 miles east of Shenandoah on Highway 2.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said the park project was started about two years ago. He said the water in the pond is currently not deep enough for the DNR to restock it with fish. After receiving outside bids that were “in excess” of $250,000 for the work that needed to be done, Schwab said it was more cost-effective for the conservation department to do most of the work.

Schwab said the department could burn off the vegetation, patch the pipe, redo the shoreline and dredge the pond. However, he said they cannot do the armoring and reshaping or re-rock the shoreline. The $40,0000 requested would cover the contractor’s cost that bid on the project to complete this additional work.

Supervisor Chuck Morris asked if it were in the conservation budget to restock the pond with fish, and Schwab said the DNR would do that at no cost to the county.

Morris said Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) recommends that the county start allocating “dollars” as Congress passed a clause last week in a bill that any unobligated money would go back.

“On one hand, that’s maybe good,” said Morris. “Reduce the federal debt; however, the problem with that is it will get spent somewhere else.”

Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked Schwab if the Conservation Department had any other large projects coming up in the near future that would need ARPA funds.

Schwab said at this time, Pioneer Park is the only large project they are working on. However, they will need to take a look at Pierce Creek sometime in the future.

“In complete transparency, Pierce Creek has the same issues that Pioneer has,” said Schwab. “It’s just Pierce is on a much larger scale.”

Schwab said Pioneer Park would be their test run with the new dredging machine the department purchased. He said when they get ready to dredge Pierce Creek, they will only be able to dredge a portion of it.

The Conservation Department Board also supported approving the Golden Hills RC&D proposal to assist Page County Conservation Department with project development and grant applications for one year. During the Feb. 22 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, Michelle Wodtke Franks with Golden Hills RC&D expressed interest in having a strong presence in Page County. Within Franks’s proposal, she said the $15,000 requested would offset the salaries of two Golden Hills RC&D employees that would dedicate their time to Page County.

Schwab said the board felt it would be a great resource for the conservation department. He said the board viewed it as more of an investment.

Schwab said if the county paid Golden Hills RC&D $15,000 for their service for one year beginning in June and they found the county $15,000 in grant money, “they’ve pretty much paid for themselves.”

“They would definitely be able to help us out with grant writing,” said Schwab. “That’s something we’ve really struggled with as we’ll be able to get the grants, but the part that really stops us is when we have to match the extra funds.”

Morris said Golden Hills RC&D has been able to assist other counties in receiving grants up to $700,000, but acknowledged there is no guarantee Page County will receive that much. He said the county had hired Schwab to write grants, but with so many grant dollars available currently, they could benefit from the help of Golden Hills RC&D.

“Golden Hills has a lot of connections that we don’t have, and after a year, there may be a question, ‘Would you continue the next year?’ But probably the beauty is if we’re not in a situation to fund it a year from now, the templates, connections, could all be built during this year that would give John additional tools, conservation board additional tools moving forward,” said Morris.

Schwab said the Conservation Department would continue to apply for grants in addition to the Golden Hills RC&D work.

Holmes asked if Golden Hills RC&D would be able to find grants not requiring matched funds.

Morris said not necessarily, but Golden Hills RC&D would have more connections that could help with matching funds. He said Golden Hills RC&D could work on additional projects within the county as well, not just within the conservation department.

All three supervisors agreed to discuss further if the funds to pay Golden Hills RC&D for their services would come from the Local Option Funds or ARPA fund.

Morris made a motion to approve the expenditure from Golden Hills RC&D to assist Page County with project development and grant applications. This motion was seconded by Holmes and approved unanimously.