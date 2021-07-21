County considers drafting window specifications

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias initially approached the board about replacing the six windows in her office. The project was quickly expanded to include the windows in all four offices located on the main floor of the courthouse for a total of 24 windows.

As more research was done, it was determined the second floor of the courthouse also had a similar number of windows that may need to be replaced. There could also be a few windows on the third floor.

“From the outside, the courthouse windows look very nice. I walked around and all the metal is very nice,” Holmes said. “It’s the hardware that’s 40 years old.”

Still, Morris said he supported the idea of having an engineering firm determine the type of windows that would be best for use in the courthouse. He said a firm would be able to identify any potential red flags or problems with the project the county would be unaware of.

“If we’re going to have a project that big, we need to be better organized than we were the first go around,” Morris said.

“They know how to handle the liability issues and questions, and any architectural issue that needs to be (addressed),” Armstrong said.