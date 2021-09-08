County abates taxes on Clarinda City Hall, park

“Whichever way this board goes, there’s potential for somebody saying it’s the wrong call. I think there are probably two right answers here to be honest with you,” Morris said.

Since acquiring the building, McClarnon said $98,000 had been invested in the facility by the city to convert it into the new City Hall. In addition, the city has leased 1,500 square feet of the building to Farm Bureau Financial Services and has also leased the 2,500 square foot building that previously served as City Hall. McClarnon said there would be future tax revenues from those buildings.

“So, even though we’re asking for you to abate these taxes, there are going to be some future revenues that come. Plus, Bank Iowa, right now, their assessed value of their new building is $2.1 million. So that is something else you’re going to see as far as future revenue goes,” McClarnon said.

“I’m very appreciative of the investment Bank Iowa has made and improvements you’ve made. So, that goes without saying. That should be applauded not penalized,” Morris said.

McClarnon also noted that the trade class at Clarinda High School assisted with the construction of the cabinets installed at the new City Hall building.