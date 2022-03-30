Council shifts street conversion into neutral to gather more information

Parking concerns for the congregation of First Baptist Church in Clarinda have caused the Clarinda City Council to put its plans for narrowing Glenn Miller Avenue in neutral.

Discussions on the transition of Glenn Miller Avenue from four lanes of traffic to three lanes with a center turn lane were held March 23 during a meeting of the city council. However, the issue was tabled until the next council meeting on April 13 to allow Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of First Baptist Church time to gather details on the use of the handicapped parking spaces currently available in front of the church on Glenn Miller Avenue.

During its meeting March 9, the council heard a presentation from Dave Sturm of Snyder and Associates on the proposed conversion of Glenn Miller Avenue. The three-lane street would extend from the Highway 2 and 71 Bypass north to Garfield Street. There would also be space to provide bicycle lanes on each side of the street.

However, in order to proceed with the conversion, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said during the March 9 meeting the city would have to eliminate all on-street parking in the designated area. He said the speed limit in that area would need to be reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Grossoehme attended the March 9 meeting. He said he was willing to work with the city to find a solution to the handicapped parking that would be lost at the church due to the conversion.

McClarnon said Wednesday night he spoke with Sturm after the March 9 meeting about the situation at the church.

“He said, with where it’s at right now, about the only thing that could be done in front of the church is it would have to extend into private property, which would be the church property. He said you could gain three stalls by doing that, but you also would have to move the sidewalk in order to do that,” McClarnon said.

Sturm estimated it would cost $46,000 to create the three new handicapped parking spaces and move the sidewalk.

After looking at the situation, McClarnon said another option to consider would be creating a couple of handicapped parking spaces on Wells Street, just to the south of the church, and installing an accessible entry to the sidewalk at that location. He said a handicapped parking space could also be created on Division Street.

Grossoehme said he was concerned about the distance the elderly or handicapped members would have to walk to reach the church from either of the two off streets. As for creating the three new handicapped parking spaces in front of the church, he said $46,000 would be substantial expense for the small church.

Council member Matt Ridge asked if members could park at the rear of the church if a sidewalk was created utilizing the gradual slop leading to the front of the church.

“I would say it’s not quite as gradual as you think it is. It’s a pretty good sized incline there. We could look at that, but I do think it would be too steep. We would need stairs there, in my estimation,” Grossoehme said.

McClarnon said the engineer would like to know if the city council wants to proceed with the conversion as soon as possible because some changes to the asphalt overlay project planned for Glenn Miller Avenue would be involved. However, he said the council could wait until April 13 to make a decision and allow Grossoehme that time to gather specific information requested by the council.

“We have three weeks in between meetings this time, so it might be good just to kick the can down the road, so to speak, and just talk about it at the next meeting. That way it would give you an opportunity to put some numbers together on this,” McClarnon said.

In a related matter, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to lower the speed limit on two sections of streets in Clarinda from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

The ordinance calls for the lowering of the speed limit on U.S. No. 71 northbound from LaPerla Drive to Logan Street. The speed limit on Washington Street from First Street to 12th Street would also be reduced to 25 miles per hour with the passage of the ordinance.

“I think for safety purposes it would be a good idea to do it on both stretches. Obviously, there is a school crossing zone on the south side on South 16th Street. Also, if we end up doing the road *diet*, it would make sense to do that too since you’ll be adding bike lanes for that. Really, for overall safety, the majority of that is residential down through there. So I definitely think that would be safer.

Then, on East Washington Street, it’s mostly residential. But you you’ve also got the Lied Center, which we have kids that cross the street there to go to the Lied Center and to go home. With the addition of the rec trail coming up, probably in about a year, that also makes it safer if people are driving slower,” McClarnon said.

A second reading of the new ordinance would be held at the April 13 council meeting. This would allow local residents time to comment on the ordinance.

In other business, the council approved the appointment of Matt Brown to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Roger Williams said the addition of Brown brings the department to 25 members.

The council also approved the appointment of council member Jeff McCall to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Council member Austin Ascherl was also appointed to the Clarinda Municipal Airport Committee.