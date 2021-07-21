Council sets hearing on sale of lots to CEDC

Citizens in Clarinda will have an opportunity to share their views with the Clarinda City Council July 28 regarding the proposed sale of two residential lots to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for its housing program.

The council set the date of the public hearing at its July 14 meetings. The two lots are located at 508 and 512 East Stuart Street. The CEDC intends to build new homes on each of the properties.

Prior to setting the hearing, the council passed a resolution authorizing the issuance of a $14,000 grant to CEDC to fund the purchase of the property.

“As a government entity, we can’t just transfer the property to Economic Development. We can only transfer to other government entities. The way around this is we have to pass a resolution saying we’re going to give the CEDC a grant,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

McClarnon said he placed a market value of $14,000 on the properties. Therefore, the city would issue the grant in that amount. Then, after public hearing, the public hearing the council could take action on selling the land to the CEDC for that same amount.