Council reviews water conservation ordinance

Hot and dry conditions this summer have impacted the amount of water flowing over the Clarinda dam on the West Nodaway River.

As a result, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon reviewed the water conservation ordinance for Clarinda Aug. 10 with the City Council. The ordinance defines under what conditions a water watch, warning or emergency would be declared as well as the water conservation measures that would be implemented.

"We want to see more rain north of us up around the Atlantic and Anita area because that's where our watershed starts. So, even as dry as we've been right now, they have gotten a little bit more rain than we have, which has helped us out," McClarnon said.

Clarinda has a United States Geological Survey measuring station at the dam that measures the water flowing over the dam in cubic feet per second. He said the most recent reports showed the water flow at 53 cubic feet per second, compared to a flow of approximately 275 cubic feet per second 30 days ago.

Still, McClarnon said a flow of 53 cubic feet per second equates to 34 million gallons of water per day flowing over the dam. Based on 92 years of data, the average flow at the dam has been 188 cubic feet per second. The lowest flow rate recorded in those 92 years was nine cubic feet per second in 1936.

That 1936 level would result in the issuance of a water watch for Clarinda based on the current water conservation ordinance. A water watch would be initiated if the water flow dropped to 15 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days.

In a water watch, McClarnon said local residents would be asked to voluntarily discontinue all nonessential uses of water. Those nonessential uses would include watering lawns, shrubs and gardens between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Residents would also be asked not to fill private swimming pools, children's wading pools, reflecting pools or other outdoor pools or ponds.

Water would also not be used to wash streets, driveways, sidewalks, parking lots and the exteriors of buildings. The nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces would also be halted.

Should the water flow drop to eight cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, a water warning would be implemented.

"Under a water warning we get a little more strict. You cannot do outdoor watering or irrigation of lawns. It is prohibited. Any other kind of watering between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. is prohibited. No watering of flower gardens, vegetable gardens or anything like that. Car washing in your driveway is prohibited, except in commercial establishments, so you can still use a car wash. Of course, there would be no washing of streets, parking lots or nonessential equipment. We've also got that bulk water sales could be eliminated or curtailed," McClarnon said.

In a worst case scenario, a water emergency would be declared if river levels dip to five cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days.

"If we get to that point, it's going to be pretty bad," McClarnon said. "If we get down to the five cubic feet per second, that's still 3.2 million gallons going over the dam."

Under a water emergency, the same restrictions as a water warning would be in effect, In addition, McClarnon said a water appeal board would be established. That board would consist of the mayor, the superintendent of the water system and three other members of the community appointed by the mayor with the approval of the city council.

In addition, McClarnon said residential users would be limited to using 3,000 gallons of water per month while the emergency is in place. Should a user exceed the 3,000 gallon usage limit, a premium rate would be charged for each addition 100 gallons of water.

Currently, that premium rate is $1 per 100 gallons of water. However, McClarnon said that is actually lower than the regular rate charged by the city.

Therefore, he proposed raising the premium rate to $2 per 100 gallons of water. In order to make this change, McClarnon said the council would have to hold three public readings of the new ordinance to allow residents the opportunity to present any objections to the new rate.

Finally, the water conservation ordinance establishes penalties to be imposed against those who continually violate the terms of the water restrictions.