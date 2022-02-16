Council reviews new water, sewer rate proposal

In order to meet the profitability levels required by the state of Iowa, the city of Clarinda has proposed a three-year plan to increase water and sewer rates in the community.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon outlined the three-year proposal to the City Council during its meeting Feb. 9. Due to the requirements, he said Clarinda will need to maintain $40,000 in profits per year for the water plant and $90,000 for the new sewer plant.

Along with reaching the profitability level for each plant, Clarinda must also generate enough revenue to pay off the bonds issued to construct both the water plant and sewer plant. McClarnon said the payments on the water plant will be finished June 1, 2026. However, Clarinda is just starting the 20-year repayment of the bonds issued to finance the construction of the new sewer plant as dictated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“Because we have debt on both our water plant and sewer plant, we have to maintain a certain profitability in order to meet the payments. The profitability we have to meet is 10% of the debt services for that year. Right now we average about $400,000 a year in water plant debt payments and the sewer plant is actually going to be about $900,000 a year,” McClarnon said.

After evaluating the current water and sewer rates, as well as inflation rates, McClarnon said the city would be approximately $200,000 a year below the level needed to pay off the bonds and meet the profitability levels for each of the plants.

Currently, the minimum water fee in Clarinda is $18.50 for 2,000 gallons of water with an additional $13 charged for each 1,000 gallons of water used. The minimum sewer rate is $25 for 2,000 gallons with an additional $10 charged for each 1,000 gallons used.

“When I looked at the minimum users, 40% of our billing are minimum users. I was shocked it was that high,” McClarnon said.

Under the new proposal, the minimum water rate would increase by $2.50 to $21 effective July 1. In 2023, the water rate would increase to $22 and then to $23 in 2024. The cost of each additional 1,000 of water would remain at $13 each year.

Meanwhile, minimum rate for sewer service would increase $1 to $26 effective July 1. The cost of an additional 1,000 gallons would also increase to $11.50.

Starting July 1, 2023, the minimum sewer rate would increase to $27 with a fee of $12 for each additional 1,000 gallons used. Then, in 2024, the sewer rate would be $28 with $12 still being charged for an additional $1,000 gallons used.

There would also be increases to the excise tax charged as part of the water and sewer bills in Clarinda. This would bring the total increase for minimum users of $3.65 in 2022; $2.06 in 2023; and $2.06 in 2024.

“It’s an average of about a 7% increase effective July 1 of 2022. Then, July 1, 2023, it’s an average of 3% and effective July 1, 2024, an average of a 2% increase. That should get us where we need to be by doing that,” McClarnon said.

Similar rate increases would also be applied to users of 4,000 gallons, 6,000 gallons or 8,000 gallons of water.

After reviewing the proposals, the council approved the first reading for ordinances to set the new sewer and water rates. A second reading of the ordinances will be held Feb. 23 and the final readings are set for March 9. McClarnon said the public is welcomed to comment on the proposed rates at those times.

“The average property tax payer is going to see a decrease of about $5.50 a month on their property taxes and then, obviously, they’ll see an increase on your water. So what we’re doing is we’re trying to balance it out so there’s not much impact,” McClarnon said.

Earlier in the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the maximum property tax dollars the city will be collecting in Fiscal Year 2023. McClarnon said no oral or written objections had been presented regarding the proposed levy rate.

Therefore, the council passed a resolution setting the maximum levy rate for the city. However, McClarnon said the levy rate of $13.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation noted in the resolution did not include debt service levies or voted levies.

“So, even though we published at $13.47824 we’re actually going to be at $16.50 for a levy rate. So this is a very confusing law, but this is part of the process that was written in,” McClarnon said.

The council also set a public hearing for March 9 to consider formal adoption of the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2023 starting July 1. The city budget must be certified with the state of Iowa by March 31.

Also Wednesday, the council discussed creating a restricted parking area at 223 N. 16th St. in Clarinda for electric vehicles. Deb Marlin requested the restricted parking space after she installed a charging station at her insurance office that would be free to the public to use.

However, after discussing the request during its meeting Jan. 26, the council asked for additional information from Marlin. McClarnon reported Wednesday the charging station would only work for a Tesla, the type of vehicle owned by Marlin, unless the owner of another type of electrical vehicle had the proper adopter.

The council had also asked what would happen to the charging station should Marlin no longer have her own electric vehicle. McClarnon said Marlin informed him she would keep the station, but may convert it to where people would pay for the electricity used.

“I still believe if we had the property, it was our own charging station and we took responsibility, not only for policing it, but maintaining it, it would be better for the city,” Mayor Craig Hill said.

Given the number of variables involved in the request from Marlin, the council agreed not to proceed with changing the city ordinance to allow the restricted parking space.

In other business, the council approved a pay application for $138,137.88 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility. A change order of $7,305.10 was also approved for the project.

A request for a two-year, 100% tax abatement from Ron and Linda Navin for a development within the City-wide Urban Revitalization District at 819 N. 12th St. was approved. Ron and Linda Navin have moved the home located on the property to a different location and will be constructing a new home on the lot.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, John Millhone spoke to the council about the behavior of three dogs owned by a neighbor. Millhone previously spoke to the council about similar problem in August of 2020 that was resolved through legal action.