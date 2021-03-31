Council reviews COVID protocols

Clarinda City Hall and Clarinda City Council meetings may fully reopen to the public as soon as May.
Existing COVID-19 protocols for the city were discussed by the council during its meeting March 24 at the Lied Public Library. The council has been holding its meetings at the library for most of the pandemic in order to provide Zoom access to the public and the necessary space for social distancing by the council members and city officials attending the meetings.
“Gov. Reynolds did do away with the mask mandate, but she would still like us to social distance. So, if we’re closer than six feet we should have a mask on,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
McClarnon said each city department has its own policies regarding the wearing of masks. Currently, people are required to wear masks when entering City Hall.
However, McClarnon said the Page County Supervisors have changed the policy at the Page County Courthouse from requiring to recommending the use of masks while still practicing social distancing. He said the individual departments in the courthouse also have their individual rules posted outside their offices.
Therefore, McClarnon asked the council if the city should change the signage at City Hall to recommend wearing a mask when entering rather than requiring it. He said the Lied Center has already removed its signs regarding the use of masks and the Clarinda Library Board would determine the policy for the Lied Public Library.
The council agreed to change the signs at City Hall to recommend masks. The council also discussed the possibility of returning its meetings to City Hall and reopening them to the public.
However, due to the limited space, McClarnon said social distancing practices could not be followed at City Hall. As a result, masks would have to be worn during the meetings.
Therefore, the council agreed to continue holding its meetings at the Lied Public Library and make the proceedings available to the public through Zoom in April. The council will discuss the possibility of returning to City Hall again in a month.
Also during the meeting Wednesday, Courtney Vestal, a student intern with Southwest Iowa Families, addressed the council by Zoom requesting permission for the agency to use City Park for its annual Community Awareness Family Fun Night. The event would be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the park.
Open to the public, the event would feature food and games as well as resources for local families. The request was approved pending Southwest Iowa Families providing documentation of the necessary insurance for such an event.
In other business, the council approved a pay application for $319,434.60 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility. A change order of $7,384.99 from Building Crafts for the project was also approved.
The council also approved a resolution adopting amended and restated policies and procedures related the disclosure of municipal securities. The city adopted the original policies, which relate to the issuance and administration of public bonds, in 2014.
The members of the city council then participated in a required training session on municipal securities conducted by McClarnon. The council has to receive such training every two years, while McClarnon must attend an annual training session.