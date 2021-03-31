Council reviews COVID protocols

Clarinda City Hall and Clarinda City Council meetings may fully reopen to the public as soon as May.

Existing COVID-19 protocols for the city were discussed by the council during its meeting March 24 at the Lied Public Library. The council has been holding its meetings at the library for most of the pandemic in order to provide Zoom access to the public and the necessary space for social distancing by the council members and city officials attending the meetings.

“Gov. Reynolds did do away with the mask mandate, but she would still like us to social distance. So, if we’re closer than six feet we should have a mask on,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

McClarnon said each city department has its own policies regarding the wearing of masks. Currently, people are required to wear masks when entering City Hall.

However, McClarnon said the Page County Supervisors have changed the policy at the Page County Courthouse from requiring to recommending the use of masks while still practicing social distancing. He said the individual departments in the courthouse also have their individual rules posted outside their offices.