Council reviews changing one-way street

“If I understand the rationale behind their request to do that, it is to create another outlet for vehicles to exit off of 15th Street on the west side of the PK-6 building, and have those vehicles dump out onto 16th Street instead of having to proceed all the way down to 15th and Division,” Brothers said.

However, Brothers said he had concerns about child safety since the crosswalk for South 16th Street is located at the south corner of the intersection with East Wells Street. Brothers said some of the traffic coming to that intersection would want to turn south through the crosswalk and that could create problems at the intersection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In full disclosure, Brothers told the council his daughter currently serves as the monitor for the crosswalk. Still, he said having traffic enter South 16th Street from East Wells Street would create added concerns for anyone serving as the monitor of the crosswalk since students are crossing the street at two of the busiest times of day in terms of amount of traffic in that area.