Council rejects leash law ordinance

Demands from the public for even stricter animal control regulations have prompted the Clarinda City Council to revamp a proposed city leash law.

Members of the council voted 3-2 against approving a second reading of the animal control ordinance during its meeting Jan. 11 at the Lied Public Library. Following the vote, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon was instructed to create a new ordinance for the council to consider that reflected discussions held at the meeting.

The city council approved the first reading of the proposed ordinance Dec. 14. The new leash law was developed to increase public safety following to significant dog bite incidents.

As part of the ordinance, the term "at large" was defined as times when an animal is off the premises of its owner and not under the control of a competent person. This would include not being on a leash or securely tied by a rope or chain; confined in an enclosure or building; or restrained in a motor vehicle or housed in a veterinary hospital or kennel.

"Under this ordinance, you would be responsible for your animal on your property. If the animal, in any way, shape or form crossed a barrier or fence or came into the street, then you would be liable as the pet owner if any kind of incident took place," Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said.

However, three people spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting and asked the city to go further with the ordinance. Regardless of the size or breed of the animal, Colleen Strong said an animal should be restrained any time it is outside the home unless placed in some type of fenced area.

"I think it's not nearly restrictive enough. We're all aware of the many incidents recently which could have been prevented if the animals had been restrained. There are over 75 communities in the state of Iowa that have ordinances and regulations against certain breeds," Strong said.

John Millhone agreed the breed of the animal should be considered in the terms of the ordinance. He said he was finalizing a presentation to deliver to the council Jan. 25.

Cindy Herr also shared concerns about the enforcement of an animal control ordinance should one be approved.

Council member Jamie Shore said the ordinance was drafted to start a discussion on the animal control regulations in Clarinda.

"Everybody seems for the leash law, but wants to go further," he said.

"No matter what type of ordinance we put in place, whether or not you are concerned about the enforcement of that ordinance, it still comes down to the responsibility of the owner of the animal to make sure they are doing what is right for their animal, as well as for the community. There is a limit to what we can do," Hill said.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon shared an ordinance with the council from Los Angeles, California. He said that ordinance requires the animal to be on a leash any time it is not in an enclosure or a fenced area.

Council member Matt Ridge made the motion to approve the second reading that was seconded by Shore. A third reading and formal adoption of the ordinance would then have been considered at the Jan. 25 council meeting.

"If we mix too many things together that's outside of just a standard leash law, including breeds and locations and everything else, I'm afraid to see this part of it fail," Ridge said.

However, the second reading of the ordinance was defeated by a 3-2 vote. The opposing votes were cast by council members Jeff McCall, Kaley Neal and Austin Ascherl.

"I'll rewrite (the ordinance) for the next meeting and we can start over with a first reading," McClarnon said.

Also Wednesday, Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann shared an annual report for the library with the council. During Fiscal Year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022, Hoppmann said there was a 19% increase in visits, a 62% increase in programming activities and a 4% increase in circulation over the prior year.

The library has more than 40,000 items in its physical collection as well as access to hundreds of thousands of digital items. During the past fiscal year, Hoppmann said more than 65,537 items were borrowed from the library including more than 10,000 eBooks and 1,187 pieces of equipment.

During the year, Hoppmann said the library was also able to increase the number of wireless Wi-Fi hotspots it has available to the public. He said that lending program increased by 104% from the previous year.

In other business, the council approved increasing some of the fees at the Clarinda Cemetery. The cost of a traditional burial space was increased from $300 to $400, but the cost of an infant burial space will remain $50.

The cost of a grave opening for a traditional burial site was also raised $50 to a cost of $650. Meanwhile, a disinterment will now cost $1,000 compared to the previous charge of $650.