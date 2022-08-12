Council learns warning period set to expire for new Clarinda speed zone

Motorists on Glenn Miller Avenue in Clarinda will soon have a smooth new street to drive on, but they will need to keep a close eye on their speed.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers informed the Clarinda City Council Aug. 10 that the warning period for drivers violating the new speed limit on South 16th Street would be ending Aug. 23. Earlier this year, the city council lowered the speed limit on a portion of the street from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Brothers said signs designating the new speed limit have been in place since June 10. Various enforcement projects have also been conducted in the area, resulting in warnings being issued to motorists exceeding the new speed limit.

"Coinciding with the first day of school, the warning period comes to an end. So, we'll start issuing citations. That will be one of the options for the officers. They have the discretion based on what they want to do with that particular violator," Brother said. "They've had ample time to be aware of it, so it's time to get with it."

An asphalt overlay project being conducted by Omni Engineering on Glenn Miller Avenue is also to be completed in time for the new school year. Under the terms of the contract for the project, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the work had to be completed by Aug. 19.

"If they keep going the way they are, I think it will definitely be completed," McClarnon said.

Therefore, the city council approved the initial pay request of $241,048.80 from Omni Engineering for the project.

In another street-related matter, the council authorized the submission of the Clarinda Street Finance Report for Fiscal Year 2022 to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

"Basically, what it is, is the state wants to know how we spent our Road Use Tax dollars," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said Clarinda had budgeted for $650,000 in revenue from the Road Use Tax. However, he said the city actually received $747,238.

Clarinda started the fiscal year with a balance of $850,258. Since the revenue of $747,238 exceeded the expenditures of $611,740 for the year, the city reported a balance of $985,756 as of June 30.

McClarnon said a portion of the current Glenn Miller Avenue street asphalt overlay project would be financed by Road Use Tax funds. That payment would be reflected in the Fiscal Year 2023 report to be submitted next year.

"If you remember right, for this project, we got a $500,000 USDA grant to help pay for it. We've also still got some leftover money from the 2020 street project that we did that' we'll put towards it. Then, the rest of it will come out of the Road Use Fund," McClarnon said.

Also Wednesday, Brothers informed the council that Officer Zach Matney had resigned from the department. Brothers said Matney had accepted a position with the Page County Sheriff's Department and would conclude his service with the Clarinda Police Department Aug. 11.

In addition, Officer Robert Reed informed Brothers he no longer wished to serve as canine handler for the Clarinda Police Department. Raiko, a Dutch Shepherd, has served as the canine officer for the department with Reed since 2017.

However, Brothers said Raiko is now 7-years-old and could start facing medical issues. Furthermore, Brothers said the individual that trained Raiko for his service with the Clarinda Police Department explained to Brothers it is very challenging to teach an experienced police dog to work with a new handler.

"He said it would be throwing money out the window. He said it typically doesn't work. He said it would be a minimum of $3,000 to do that and I'll gladly take your money, but he said ‘I think you'll be wasting $3,000.’ So I thanked him for his professional expertise and opinion, and his blunt honesty," Brothers said.

In other business, the council approved a pay request in the amount of $51,009.57 from Omni Engineering for the 2021 asphalt overlay street project conducted in Clarinda. This was the final payment for the project.

A pay application from Building Crafts in the amount of $17,403.75 for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility was also approved during the meeting.