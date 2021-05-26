Council learns of Glenn Miller mural

Efforts are underway to create a mural honoring famed Big Band leader Glenn Miller along Highway 71 south of Clarinda.

Gary Alger reviewed the plans for the mural with the Clarinda City Council during its meeting May 12 at the Lied Public Library. Alger was representing both the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society and the Clarinda High School Class of 1959.

Alger said he was a member of the Class of 1959 and was contacted by his classmate, Larry Bussard, with the proposal for the mural. The mural will be located south of Clarinda on the east side of Highway 71 approximately 100 yards south of 238th Street.

Artist John Cerney, who is renowned for his work with murals, has been selected for the project. Among his other murals is one of legendary female pilot Amelia Earhart located in Atchison, Kansas. Cerney is also friends with Bussard.

“The artist is good. If you look at pictures of the people (in his work), you’ll see the face work is excellent,” Alger said.

The cost of the mural project was originally estimated at $10,000. However, with the rising cost of materials, that estimate continues to increase. Alger said fundraising efforts were underway. Hopes are to have the mural, which will be painted on plywood, completed by early July.