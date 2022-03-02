Council issues contract for street project

Omni Engineering was awarded the contract for the Glenn Miller Avenue street improvement project during a meeting of the Clarinda City Council held Feb. 23 at the Lied Public Library.

Omni Engineering was one of three bidders on the street project. The company submitted a bid of $896,463.11 for the project. The work will include a four-inch asphalt overlay of the street from the Highway 2 and Highway 71 bypass north to Main Street.

Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the low bid was approximately $83,000 higher than the engineering estimate of $813,225 provided to the city in December 2021.

“Mostly what happened was the price of asphalt has gone up significantly since December when the original estimate was done,” McClarnon said.

Blacktop Services submitted a bid of $963,299.72 for the street project. The highest bid for the project was $1,064,246.78 from Henningsen Construction.

Patching was done on Glenn Miller Avenue a couple years ago, but McClarnon said the overlay is definitely needed. Omni Engineering is the same company that has completed the overlay projects done in Clarinda the last two summers.

“So they are very familiar with our area. I have been happy with the work they’ve done. They’ve been very good to work with,” McClarnon said.

To assist with the funding of the project, McClarnon said Clarinda had received a grant for $500,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture. As a result, the total cost of the project including engineering fees, for the city will be $530,000. Since grant funds are involved in the project, the USDA must also approve the bid from Omni Engineering.

“The question the USDA asked, obviously, after seeing the bids was do we have the funding available? Yes we do, so we can still cover the cost,” McClarnon said.

Prior to awarding the contract for the project, the council held a public hearing on the plans, specifications and form of contract for the improvements. Since no comments were presented during the hearing, the council then passed a resolution setting the plans, specifications and form of contract for the project.

Later in the meeting, during the manager communications, McClarnon said the overlay project would also create a perfect opportunity for the city to develop a road diet for Glenn Miller Avenue. This would involve creating a center turn lane to aid the flow of traffic.

McClarnon said one of the engineers for the city would attend the March 9 city council meeting to review the proposal. However, two factors the council will have to consider are reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour and eliminating all on-street parking along South 16th Street from the bypass to Main Street.

Also Wednesday, the council approved the second reading of two ordinances to establish new water and sewer rates in Clarinda. McClarnon explained during the Feb. 9 meeting of the city council that the higher rates were needed to pay off the debt associated with the construction of the new water and sewer plants in Clarinda and meet the required profitability levels of the facilities.

Currently, the minimum water fee in Clarinda is $18.50 for 2,000 gallons of water with an additional $13 charged for each 1,000 gallons of water used. The minimum sewer rate is $25 for 2,000 gallons with an additional $10 charged for each 1,000 gallons used.

Under the new proposal, the minimum water rate would increase $2.50 to $21 effective July 1. In 2023, the water rate would increase to $22 and then to $23 in 2024. The cost of each additional 1,000 of water would remain at $13 each year.

Meanwhile, minimum rate for sewer service would increase $1 to $26 effective July 1. The cost of an additional 1,000 gallons would also increase to $11.50.

Starting July 1, 2023, the minimum sewer rate would increase to $27 with a fee of $12 for each additional 1,000 gallons used. Then, in 2024, the sewer rate would be $28 with $12 still being charged for an additional $1,000 gallons used.

There would also be increases to the excise tax charged as part of the water and sewer bills in Clarinda. This would bring the total increase for minimum users to $3.65 in 2022; $2.06 in 2023; and $2.06 in 2024.

Similar rate increases would also be applied to users of 4,000 gallons, 6,000 gallons or 8,000 gallons of water.

In other business, the council approved the 2022 committee appointments for its members. Serving on the City Finance Committee will be Craig Hill, Austin Ascherl, Jamie Shore, Keith Brothers and McClarnon.

Matt Ridge will represent the council on the Page County Landfill Committee. Ascherl will serve as the alternate.

Representing Clarinda on the Rural Water Advisory Committee will be McClarnon, Colt Glidden and council member Kaley Neal. Neal will also serve as the council liaison to the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Board.

Ascherl and Jeff McCall will represent the council on the Clarinda Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Also serving on the committee will be Lisa Hartley, Seth Allbaugh, Darla Brooke and Scott Brown.

McCall will also serve on the Beautification Committee. He will also serve on the Airport Committee along with Hill and Ridge. Other members of the Airport Committee are Steve Mowery, Milo Beery, Merlin Barr, Luke Cox and McClarnon.

As mayor, Hill will also serve on the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. There is also one other vacancy on the board that will be filled at a later date.

Following a brief discussion, the council also approved a resolution adopting the city council rules of procedure.