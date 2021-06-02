Council holds first meeting at new City Hall

History was made May 26 as the Clarinda City Council held its first meeting at the new City Hall located on the northeast corner of 15th and Main streets in Clarinda.
Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull called the meeting to order at 5 p.m. The new council chambers are located in the main lobby of the former Bank Iowa building, while the council members are seated behind a brick desk where the windows for the bank tellers were located.
During his report to the city council, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon thanked the members of the council and Bank Iowa for making the move to the new location possible.
“I thought it was a great project. I’m very, very happy with the way it’s turned out. I can honestly say now I’m proud to have people come into City Hall,” McClarnon said.
Clarinda City Hall was previously located at 200 S. 15th St. in Clarinda. That building also housed the Clarinda Police Department, the Page County E-911 dispatch center and the office of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.
Bank Iowa donated the new City Hall building to the city of Clarinda when it announced plans to move its main office from the location to a new building on the southeast corner of 16th and Main streets.
“I thank Panhandle Aviation and Bank Iowa for working together with us to get what they wanted and us getting what we needed. It worked out for both parties. This turned out to be a really beautiful facility for us,” Hull said.
McClarnon moved his office to the new City Hall in late April. The Clarinda Economic Develop Corporation moved its office to the new facility at the same time. The rest of the staff moved to the new location May 18-19 and City Hall opened for business May 20.
The renovations needed to convert the former bank into City Hall were completed by the staff of the Clarinda Public Works Department. Also assisting with some of the renovation process were students enrolled in the Clarinda High School trades program.
“The school having the building trades program is wonderful. Obviously we benefited for that. The Public Works guys, I thought, did a tremendous job on the inside of this building,” McClarnon said.
“I would like to thank the students for all the work they put in here to get this all ready,” council member Jeff McCall said.
“I want to say thanks to Public Works and the kids that did the work here. It looks awesome in here,” council member Austin Ascherl said.