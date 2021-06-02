Council holds first meeting at new City Hall

History was made May 26 as the Clarinda City Council held its first meeting at the new City Hall located on the northeast corner of 15th and Main streets in Clarinda.

Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull called the meeting to order at 5 p.m. The new council chambers are located in the main lobby of the former Bank Iowa building, while the council members are seated behind a brick desk where the windows for the bank tellers were located.

During his report to the city council, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon thanked the members of the council and Bank Iowa for making the move to the new location possible.

“I thought it was a great project. I’m very, very happy with the way it’s turned out. I can honestly say now I’m proud to have people come into City Hall,” McClarnon said.

Clarinda City Hall was previously located at 200 S. 15th St. in Clarinda. That building also housed the Clarinda Police Department, the Page County E-911 dispatch center and the office of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bank Iowa donated the new City Hall building to the city of Clarinda when it announced plans to move its main office from the location to a new building on the southeast corner of 16th and Main streets.