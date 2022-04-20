Council halts plans for street reconfiguration

ust like so many people who make New Year’s resolutions, the Clarinda City Council found out April 13 just how hard it is to stick to a diet plan.

Over the past month the city council has held discussions on implementing a “road diet” on Glenn Miller Avenue. The plan would narrow the traffic to three lanes with the center lane being a dedicated turning lane. The plan also called for eliminating all parking along Glenn Miller Avenue from the bypass north to Garfield Street.

However, due to the problems the removal of on-street parking would create for the members of First Baptist Church, combined with safety concerns about traffic being backed up on Glenn Miller Avenue as students are picked up at Garfield Elementary Street, the council voted unanimously Wednesday night to keep the current traffic configuration.

Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of First Baptist Church attended the initial discussion on the traffic plan held March 22. He said disallowing parking on Glenn Miller Avenue would eliminate three handicapped parking spaces currently located in front of the church.

Grossoehme also attended discussions held March 23. At that meeting the city council tabled its plans to change the traffic pattern of the street in order for Grossoehme to gather exact details on the number of church members that would be impacted by the lost parking.

Wednesday night, Grossoehme said the church has between 50 and 80 members who attend Sunday worship. Over the last 12 years, he said 18 people at the church had depended on a walker or a wheelchair.

“We don’t have anyone wheelchair bound currently. We have one person who uses a cane,” Grossoehme said. “We have nobody in a wheelchair right now, but that doesn’t mean we won’t next week. It doesn’t mean we won’t three months from now.”

Mayor Craig Hill agreed reaching a decision on the road configuration has been a struggle. He said he received comments from several people in the community and assured Grossoehme the situation has not been taken lightly.

“If we did not have concerns ourselves about what we’re doing there, we would have made a decision a couple of council meetings ago,” Hill said.

Besides the church parking, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said another significant issue that has not been addressed is the traffic created on Glenn Miller Avenue at the end of the school day.

“During pick-up in the afternoon for the school, cars are stopped on 16th Street clear back to Stevens Brothers. That does happen a lot. So, even if you do put a road diet in, you have some people that are going to come up there and they’re not going to want to wait. So they’re going to swing out into the turn lane and somebody else is going to be waiting to make a left hand turn. So, then I’m fearful we’ll have accidents with that,” McClarnon said.

“Until you rectify the school pick up time in the afternoon it will not work. It will not work. You will have a head-on collision,” Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said.

Since there have been no significant accidents on Glenn Miller Avenue in recent years, McClarnon said it may be in the best interest of the city to leave lane configuration as it is.

“It might be something where you guys just say it’s not the right time. From a safety perspective maybe it’s not,” McClarnon said.

After hearing the discussion, council member Jamie Shore made a motion to abandon the road diet and leave the street markings the same once the asphalt overlay of the street is completed this summer. Council member Matt Ridge seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously by the council.

In a related matter, the council considered the second reading of an ordinance to change the speed limits of two sections of streets in Clarinda from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

The ordinance called for the lowering of the speed limit on U.S. No. 71 northbound from LaPerla Drive to Logan Street. The speed limit on Washington Street from First Street to 12th Street would also be reduced to 25 miles per hour with the passage of the ordinance.

McClarnon said he received comments from people who did not want the speed limit reduced at either end of town. Even though the city is not proceeding with the road diet, McClarnon said he still believed the speed limit on U.S. No. 71 should be lowered because of the school crossing walk and residential neighbors located along South 16th Street.

Council member Jeff McCall said the comments he received favored lowering the speed limit on the south end of Clarinda, but leaving the Washington Street speed limit at 35 miles per hour.

No action was taken on the second reading of the ordinance to reduce the speed limit in both locations. Instead, McClarnon was directed to draft a new ordinance to only reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on South 16th Street north from LaPerla Street to Logan Street.