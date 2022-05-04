Council finalizes contract for street improvements

A street overlay project for Glenn Miller Avenue in Clarinda will be substantially completed by Aug. 19.

That was the closing date of the project included in the contract and bonds for the project approved April 27 by the Clarinda City Council.

However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said he has not been notified of a start date for the work. “They said they would determine that once they got all the contracts and stuff in place,” he said.

During its meeting Feb. 23, the council awarded the contract for the project to Omni Engineering. The company was one of three bidders on the street project.

Omni Engineering submitted a bid of $896,463.11 for the project. The work will include a four-inch asphalt overlay of the street from the Highway 2 and Highway 71 bypass north to Main Street.

Patching was done on Glenn Miller Avenue previously, but McClarnon said during the Feb. 23 meeting the overlay is needed. Omni Engineering is the same company that has completed the overlay projects done in Clarinda the last two summers.

Council member Matt Ridge asked if the existing rumble strips in front of some of the businesses on South 16th Street would remain once the overlay was completed.

“Yeah, they’ll definitely be left there. No doubt. Especially since they took the flashing lights down, they definitely have to have those rumble strips there for safety,” McClarnon said.

Along with the street overlay, some sidewalk work is also included in the project. Council member Jeff McCall asked what those improvements involved.

McClarnon said handicapped accessible corners would be created at several intersections included in the project.

After approving the contract and bonds for the Glenn Miller Avenue project, the council also approved the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on the street.

Under the proposal, the speed limit on South 16th Street from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The new speed zone would extend from LaPerla Drive north to Logan Street.

“For safety purposes I think this is the right decision,” McClarnon said.

A second reading of the ordinance to reduce the speed limit will be considered during the next city council meeting May 11. The public may comment on the proposal at that meeting.