Council evaluates options to fill vacancy

As Mayor Lisa Hull presided over her final meeting of the Clarinda City Council Dec. 22, discussions started on how to fill the council vacancy created by the results of the November city election.

After Hull announced she would not be seeking reelection as mayor, current Councilor Craig Hill entered the race and was elected as the next mayor of Clarinda. However, Hill still has two years remaining on his council term.

Therefore, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon reviewed the options the council has for filling the vacancy once Hill officially becomes mayor Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the Code of Iowa, McClarnon said the city has two options to fill the vacancy. The council may either appoint someone to the position or call for a special election.

Once legal notice of the intent to fill the council vacancy by appointment is published in the official newspaper of the city, McClarnon said the public has 14 days to file a petition for a special election.

“You won’t make that decision until Jan. 12. If there is special election called for, it would cost approximately $3,000 in order to do that,” McClarnon said.

McClarnon suggested anyone interested in serving on the city council submit a letter of interest to Clarinda City Hall. He said the council could then review the letters at its next meeting.

“You’ll still have two weeks after that to make your actual decision,” McClarnon said.

Following the discussion, Hill was sworn into office as the new mayor of Clarinda. Councilors Matt Ridge and Jamie Shore were reelected to the council in November and were also sworn into office for their new terms Wednesday night. The terms for Hill, Ridge and Shore officially start Jan. 1, 2022.

Earlier in the meeting, the city council also adopted a new ordinance establishing the precinct boundaries for future Clarinda elections. Although all of the seats on the council are at-large positions, since Clarinda has a population of more than 3,500 people, the city must have two voting precincts.

During its meeting Nov. 10, the city council adopted an ordinance establishing the new precinct boundaries. However, it was later discovered that one of the boundaries had incorrectly been identified as Sixth Street rather than Fifth Street.

To correct the error, the city council approved the first reading of a revised ordinance setting the proper boundaries. The council then waived the second and third readings of the ordinance, and adopted the revised ordinance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, McClarnon presented Hull with a certificate of appreciation for her 10 years of service on in city government, first as a council member and the last four years as mayor. The councilors also thanked Hull for her service during the council communications portion of the meeting.

Hull then thanked McClarnon, the council, the city department heads and the public for their support during her time in office.

“We have a great staff. We couldn’t ask for a better staff here. Everybody does their part and everybody is willing to help. I cannot praise them enough for all they do,” Hull said. “How do you summarize 10 years? There have been lot of positives and a lot of great things have happened.”

Among the accomplishments Hull said she saw during that time was the move of the 911 communication system to Page County; the strengthening of the relationship between the city and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation; the completion of millions of dollars in capital projects; and the move of City Hall to its new location on the Clarinda square.

“I encourage every citizen to pray for our community. Pray Clarinda continues to prosper and remains the fine community that we live in, that we work in and is a great place to raise a family,” Hull said. “I thank you for the honor of being your mayor. I’m going to miss it.”