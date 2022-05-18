Council continues efforts to lower speed limit on South 16th Street

Clarinda moved one step closer to lowering the speed limit on South 16th Street on May 11 as the Clarinda City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.

Currently, the speed limit for South 16th Street northbound from LaPerla Drive to Logan Street is 35 miles per hour. No oral or written objections to reducing the speed limit were presented during the second reading of the ordinance.

Members of the public may still comment on the proposal during the third reading of the ordinance scheduled for May 25. Following the third reading, the council will consider action to approve the ordinance reducing the speed limit. The first reading of the ordinance was approved by the council April 27.

Earlier in the meeting, the city council held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30. No oral or written comments were received on the proposed amendment during the public hearing.

Therefore, the city council approved the amendment. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the amendment included $537,000 in revenues for the city compared to $534,000 in total expenditures.

Also during the meeting, the council approved the first reading of two ordinances to amend the zoning map for the city of Clarinda. McClarnon said the Planning and Zoning Board previously held public hearings May 2 on both requested and supported the zoning changes.

The first ordinance called for changing the zoning of the property at 1015 E. Stuart St. from its current designation of residential (R-1) to a heavy industrial property (I-2).

McClarnon said he was contacted by a member of the Page County Fair Board about plans to add on to one of the building at the fairgrounds. A review of the zoning status showed the property was zoned for residential use.

“That should have been changed years ago, but legally we can’t let them do that until we rezone it. When you look at the zoning around the fairgrounds, the majority of it is heavy industrial. So that is why I would recommend we rezone that heavy industrial to match some of the surrounding parcels,” McClarnon said.

The other zoning ordinance dealt with the property located at 300 E. Main St. The ordinance would change the zoning of that property from multi-family residential (R-3) to commercial property (C-1).

“This is actually right down the street here, the Bank Iowa parking lot. We have had some interest in a potential commercial business building on that site,” McClarnon said. “Even if this deal would fall through, I still feel like it’s a good thing to do because it then does open it up for another business to potentially go in there. I don’t really see anybody ever tearing out that concrete and putting a house there.”

Changes to the employee handbook involving pay raises and benefits for city employees were also approved Wednesday night. The changes will take effect July 1.

McClarnon said the Employee Benefit Committee met and recommended a pay increase of $1 per hour for full-time hourly city employees. A raise of $0.50 per hour was also suggested for permanent part-time employees. Salaried city employees were awarded a 3.75% pay increase.

In addition, McClarnon said the committee recommended keeping the employee portion of the health insurance premium at 12%. Veterans Day was also added as an 11th paid holiday for the city employees.

“I love having Veterans Day as a holiday because we do have veterans that work for the city. I think we should recognize them on that day,” McClarnon said.

In other business, the council approved a request from RJR Holdings, LLC, for a two-year, 100% tax abatement on a development in the Citywide Urban Revitalization District. The development is located at 210 W. State St.

A pay request for $402,631.27 from Building Crafts, Inc., for improvements to the Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility was also approved Wednesday. McClarnon said work on the facility is expected to be completed by November.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers informed the City Council that Officer Jesse Hitt had resigned from the Clarinda Police Department. Hitt had served with the department for 21 years. He accepted a position with Iowa Department of Corrections at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.