Council confirms new speed limit on South 16th Street

Efforts to reduce the speed limit on South 16th Street in Clarinda were finalized May 25 by the Clarinda City Council.

By a vote of 4-1, the council adopted an ordinance to lower the speed limit on a section of South 16th Street from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The new 25 mile per hour speed zone extends from LaPerla Drive northbound to Logan Street and is intended to be a safety measure given the number of businesses now located in that area of the city.

Council member Matt Ridge cast the opposing vote to the speed limit change Wednesday. Ridge had voted to approve the first two readings of the ordinance on the new speed limit, but said he would be changing his vote based on public comments he received following the second reading of the ordinance.

“Since our second reading I’ve had more communication from people who, although I’ve explained what the reasoning is, seem to want to get rid of that speed restriction. So, based on that, I’m going to be a no,” Ridge said.

As a result, Ridge voted against both approving the third reading of the ordinance and the subsequent adoption of the new ordinance.

Also Wednesday, the council voted to adopt two changes to the zoning map for the city of Clarinda. The zoning changes involved properties at 1015 E. Stuart St. and 300 E. Main St.

The property at 1015 E. Stuart St. had been zoned as residential (R-1) and was changed to a heavy industrial property (I-2). The Page County Fair Board had contacted the city about making the zoning change in order to proceed with plans to add on to one of the buildings at the Page County Fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, the zoning for the property at 300 E. Main St. was changed from multi-family residential (R-3) to commercial property (C-1). The property is a Bank Iowa parking lot, but a commercial business has shown interest in constructing a new building at the location.

Prior to the city council approving the first reading of the two zoning ordinance May 11, the Clarinda Planning and Zoning Board also met May 2 to consider the proposed changes. The Planning and Zoning Board supported both changes.

Since no objections to the zoning changes were raised following the first reading of the two ordinances, and no comments were received during the second reading Wednesday, the council voted to waive the third reading of the ordinances. The council then adopted the changes to the city zoning map.

In other business, the council approved the temporary closure of the necessary streets to hold two outdoor concerts during the Glenn Miller Festival.