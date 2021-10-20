Council closes street for Halloween festivities

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Matt Ridge said he did not want to create added traffic on South 16th Street by having parents drop off their children at that location to go trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. However, the residents of the street said most parents drop off their children at Clarhaven.

Council member Craig Hill cast the opposing vote to the request. Although he understood the safety reasons for the request, Hill said he was worried this would set a precedent that could lead to several other neighborhoods requesting their streets also be closed for events like Halloween.

“Your street is unique to the city of Clarinda. I understand that, but what (happens) in the future when we have individuals coming down wanting to close their street because of same issue? It is a safety concern, I understand. I appreciate that. But as adults we need to take care of our children and make sure they are safe. You, as trick-or-treaters, also need to be sure you are acting in a safe manner,” Hill said.

Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull said barricades would be placed at the east and west ends of West Willow Street as well as at the four intersections connecting to the street. The barricades would be delivered by the city on Oct. 29, since Halloween is on Sunday, and the residents would be responsible for setting up and removing the barriers at the designated times.