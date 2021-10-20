Council closes street for Halloween festivities

Looking to ensure the safety of their fellow trick-or-treaters, two local youths addressed the Clarinda City Council Oct. 13.
Makenzie Kane and Keegan Chambers presented a request to the council to close West Willow Street between South 16th Street and the end of the boulevard on the night of Oct. 31 in observance of Halloween. The request was approved by a 3-1 vote of the council.
“Because our street is really busy on Halloween, there are a lot of people walking on the street. There are also a lot of cars. So I think we should block off our street for Halloween,” Kane said.
“People can get hit. It gets very crowded. It’s dangerous if kids or people aren’t looking where they’re going. We have witnessed people speeding down our road,” Chambers said.
A resident who lives on the street estimated 350 children visited the homes last year for Halloween. Jennifer Chambers added that many rural residents bring their children to the neighborhood because it is so popular for Halloween.
Therefore, the duo presented the council with a signed petition requesting the street be closed from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31. However, council member Jamie Shore asked if children didn’t start trick-or-treating earlier in the night.
However, it was agreed the trick-or-treating may actually start between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. As a result, the time for the closure of the road was changed to 5-8 p.m.
Council member Matt Ridge said he did not want to create added traffic on South 16th Street by having parents drop off their children at that location to go trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. However, the residents of the street said most parents drop off their children at Clarhaven.
Council member Craig Hill cast the opposing vote to the request. Although he understood the safety reasons for the request, Hill said he was worried this would set a precedent that could lead to several other neighborhoods requesting their streets also be closed for events like Halloween.
“Your street is unique to the city of Clarinda. I understand that, but what (happens) in the future when we have individuals coming down wanting to close their street because of same issue? It is a safety concern, I understand. I appreciate that. But as adults we need to take care of our children and make sure they are safe. You, as trick-or-treaters, also need to be sure you are acting in a safe manner,” Hill said.
Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull said barricades would be placed at the east and west ends of West Willow Street as well as at the four intersections connecting to the street. The barricades would be delivered by the city on Oct. 29, since Halloween is on Sunday, and the residents would be responsible for setting up and removing the barriers at the designated times.
Later Wednesday, the council approved an engineering agreement for professional services relating to a proposed street overlay project on Glenn Miller Avenue. Under the terms of the agreement Clarinda would pay $109,150 for the services.
“This is actually a good sign because the USDA did approve the engineers to give us a contract for approval. So that means it’s probably a pretty good bet we’ll get the $500,000 grant to overlay 16th Street,” Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.
However, McClarnon said if the city does not receive the grant for the project, Clarinda would not be held to the engineering agreement. The total cost of the project was estimated at $909,587.50.
In other business, the council approved a change order related to the rehabilitation of runway 2/20, taxiway A, the turnarounds and the terminal apron at the airport in Clarinda. Based on the change order, the full depth patching would be replaced with partial depth patching due to the